CeCe Manuela and Clarksville Creative Sound

Written by Paige Eisemann

Clarksville, TN – You just have to follow the instructions. For CeCe Manuela, this has been a guiding principle in her life. Following the instructions she says God has given her, CeCe is poised to take the music industry by storm.

Born in the tiny village of Mgombe, Cameroon, Africa, CeCe moved to the United States in 2006 when she was ten years old. She is grateful to have learned so much about American culture and English as a second language from a young age, and says she never questioned her purpose in life.

While attending Bible college in Pennsylvania studying early childhood education, a professor assigned students to “use their gifts for God’s purpose”. CeCe wrote a song about her personal faith and turned it in. That song made its way to the desk of the President of the university, who was the first in a long line of people who have told CeCe that music is her calling.

Having come from a very traditional Christian background, her experiences in college opened up the world of Contemporary Christian music for her. She cites both her school chapel worship services and a Michael W. Smith concert as eye-opening experiences that introduced her to music beyond traditional hymns.

At the time, CeCe had no formal musical training. Instead, she studied videos and albums of artists that she admired. She was drawn to opera and imagined that she might begin lessons to learn the classical singing style. She says God told her that she and her husband would come to Tennessee, where she would be led into making Christian music.

When a job opportunity for her husband brought them here, she felt validated. In the five years they’ve been here, she has gone through many changes, including the birth of her son. She has never waivered on the purpose she says God has given her. It was that unflinching faith that led her to the doors of the local record company, Clarksville Creative Sound.

Clarksville Creative Sound is a full-service recording studio and record label that is owned and operated by Curt Ryle and Steve Markwardt. Curt Ryle has extensive experience as a musician, having performed and recorded with Taylor Swift, Justin Moore, Trisha Yearwood, Brooks and Dunn, Chris Stapleton, and many more. As a successful songwriter, Curt has written songs for Billy Ray Cyrus, George Jones, Johnny Bush, LeeAnn Womack, and many others.

Curt recalls the day that CeCe walked into his recording studio and told him that God sent her, saying, “She came in dressed to go pick up firewood. I thought she was lost! She told me God had sent her here and then showed me a song she had written. I got her in front of a microphone and started recording.

It never happens that a new artist comes in the door with a song and the first recordings you make evolve into a debut single. That doesn’t happen, but with CeCe, it sure did!” Curt shares that even with only a tiny amount of formal training, CeCe has astounded him with her ability to pick up harmony and performance.

He shares that she sang every note on her debut song, “My Jesus Lives”, performing all the harmonies and layers of sound herself. Among the many artists represented by the Clarksville Creative Sound label (of which there are more than fifteen), CeCe is the first Christian artist. Curt is confident that her talent and determination to be led by her faith will make her a huge success.

Along with a single debuting on KSSL-FM Radio in Lubbock, Texas, on January 18, the world premiere of CeCe’s first music video premiered on January 19th. Media attention is coming quickly at both CeCe and Clarksville Creative Sound. Curt, the label, and the recording studio have recently agreed to be a part of American Country Network, a rising television network based in Nashville that is predicted to be the largest Country-themed outlet available.

In talks to begin production of a reality/variety show, Curt is ready to spotlight CeCe and other artists on his label (including his own son, Brayden Ryle, who is a highly successful artist in his own right with a large YouTube following) on this new platform. CeCe has been featured on podcasts and radio, and with the release of her debut song performance, the attention is only growing.

A lifetime of “following the instructions” has led CeCe Manuela to the edge, where her dreams and purpose are becoming reality. She states that she doesn’t view this as her career, but that Christian music is her calling, her consecration, and her purpose. She has come a long way from her family’s home in Cameroon, through her college experience in Pennsylvania, and now to a recording studio in Clarksville- where the instructions have led her straight onto a path that she’s always been certain she was meant to follow.



You can learn more about CeCe Manuela and Clarksville Creative Sound by visiting:



www.clarksvillesound.com, www.KSSLFM.COM, www.spotify.com, www.youtube.com@CeCeManuela



Via Facebook: @Clarksville Creative Sound Promotions, @CeCeManuela

VIa Instagram: @Clarksville_Creative_Sound, @CeCeManuelaOfficial



