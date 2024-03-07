Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for March 7th – 11th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County is in for a mix of weather patterns in the upcoming days, with tonight marking the beginning of a shift.

There’s a 40 percent chance of showers, primarily after 1:00am Thursday night, as mostly cloudy conditions set in, offering a mild night with a low of around 56.

As we head into Friday, anticipate the likelihood of showers increasing, especially after 1:00pm. The day is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 69 and a south-southeast wind ranging from 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph. There is a 70 percent chance of precipitation.

Friday night brings a continuation of showers, possibly accompanied by a thunderstorm. As the night progresses, expect a shift in winds from south-southeast to northwest after midnight, with gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation rises to 90%, with new rainfall amounts ranging between a quarter and half an inch.

The unsettled weather continues on Saturday as there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms amid mostly cloudy skies. The high reaches around 57, with a northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. Keep an eye on the changing conditions and plan accordingly.

Saturday night offers a transition to a partly cloudy sky, ushering in cooler temperatures with a low of around 34. The northwest wind persists, blowing around 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Sunday promises a return to clearer skies, bringing sunny conditions with a high near 53. The west-northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph, contributes to a brisk yet pleasant day.

The trend continues Sunday night, mainly featuring clear skies and a low around 32, with a west-northwest wind shifting to the south after midnight.

As the new week commences, Monday stays sunny with a high near 63 and a south-southwest wind around 5 mph.

The clear trend extends into Monday night. There will be mostly clear skies and a low around 39, with a south-southwest wind holding steady at 5 mph.

Clarksville-Montgomery County is in for varied weather, from showers and thunderstorms to clearer skies, providing residents with a diverse atmospheric experience. Stay tuned to Clarksville Online for updates, and be prepared for the changing weather ahead.