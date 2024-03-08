46.3 F
APSU Beach Volleyball beats Jacksonville State, Carson Newman at North Alabama Tournament

APSU Govs sweep Jacksonville State, dominate Carson Newman on Event's Opening Day

Austin Peay Beach Volleyball Sweeps Opening Day Matches at North Alabama. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay Beach Volleyball Sweeps Opening Day Matches at North Alabama. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballFlorence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team opened its stay at the North Alabama Tournament on Friday with a 5-0 victory against Jacksonville State and a 4-1 victory against Carson Newman.

Austin Peay (5-4) dominated play against Jacksonville State in the opener, with the Riley Marshall and Anna Rita pairing and the Elizabeth Wheat and Tristin Smith duo opening a 2-0 lead. The Govs’ No. 1 pair of Kelsey Mead and Aurora Bibolotti cruised to a 21-9, 21-2 victory to clinch the match before Austin Peay State University’s remaining two pairs completed the sweep.

In the day’s second match, the APSU Govs again opened with a 2-0 lead thanks to the Marshall/Rita and Wheat/Smith pairings. Mead and Bibolotti again swept their matchup 21-16 and 21-16 to win the dual. Carson Newman would gain a point by winning the final matchup to prevent the shutout.

Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team completes its stay in Florence with a second match against Carson Newman on Saturday at 11:00am.  

AUSTIN PEAY 5, Jacksonville State 0

Court 1: Kelsey Mead/Aurora Bibolotti (APSU) def. Morgan McClure/Kiara Amigon (JSU), 21-9, 21-2

Court 2: Jamie Seward/Jillian Stein (APSU) def. Madison Konopka/Selin Sakiroglu (JSU), 21-6, 21-6

Court 3: Montana-Rae Pelak/Mikayla Powell (APSU) def. Stavroula Papazoglou/Hana Aiana (JSU), 21-12, 21-16

Court 4: Riley Marshall/Anna Rita (APSU) def. Kaylee Moseley/Luci Wilkinson (JSU), 21-15, 21-12

Court 5: Elizabeth Wheat/Tristin Smith (APSU) def. Caty Havekost/Brooklyn Schiffi (JSU), 21-13, 21-15

Order of Finish: (4, 5, 1, 2, 3)

AUSTIN PEAY 5, Carson Newman 1

Court 1: Kelsey Mead/Aurora Bibolotti (APSU) def. Sierra Still/Truth Hafey (CN), 21-16, 21-16

Court 2: Jamie Seward/Jillian Stein (APSU) def. Jenny Ille/Ava Fountain (CN), 21-19, 21-15

Court 3: Paige Halcrow/McKenna Hall (CN) def. Montana-Rae Pelak/Mikayla Powell (APSU), 21-12, 21-23, 24-22

Court 4: Riley Marshall/Anna Rita (APSU) def. Morgan Foy/Camryn Ehlers (CN), 21-18, 21-17

Court 5: Elizabeth Wheat/Tristin Smith (APSU) def. Trinity Hafey/Kat Nelsoni (CN), 21-15, 21-10

Extra: Emily Freel/Anna Kate Clark (APSU) def. Paige Bussom/Bennett McCombs (CN), 21-10, 21-11

Order of Finish: (4, 5, 1, 2, 3)

