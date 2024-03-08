APSU Beach Volleyball beats Jacksonville State, Carson Newman at North Alabama Tournament

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team opened its stay at the North Alabama Tournament on Friday with a 5-0 victory against Jacksonville State and a 4-1 victory against Carson Newman.

Austin Peay (5-4) dominated play against Jacksonville State in the opener, with the Riley Marshall and Anna Rita pairing and the Elizabeth Wheat and Tristin Smith duo opening a 2-0 lead. The Govs’ No. 1 pair of Kelsey Mead and Aurora Bibolotti cruised to a 21-9, 21-2 victory to clinch the match before Austin Peay State University’s remaining two pairs completed the sweep.

In the day’s second match, the APSU Govs again opened with a 2-0 lead thanks to the Marshall/Rita and Wheat/Smith pairings. Mead and Bibolotti again swept their matchup 21-16 and 21-16 to win the dual. Carson Newman would gain a point by winning the final matchup to prevent the shutout.

Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team completes its stay in Florence with a second match against Carson Newman on Saturday at 11:00am.

AUSTIN PEAY 5, Jacksonville State 0

Court 1: Kelsey Mead/Aurora Bibolotti (APSU) def. Morgan McClure/Kiara Amigon (JSU), 21-9, 21-2

Court 2: Jamie Seward/Jillian Stein (APSU) def. Madison Konopka/Selin Sakiroglu (JSU), 21-6, 21-6

Court 3: Montana-Rae Pelak/Mikayla Powell (APSU) def. Stavroula Papazoglou/Hana Aiana (JSU), 21-12, 21-16

Court 4: Riley Marshall/Anna Rita (APSU) def. Kaylee Moseley/Luci Wilkinson (JSU), 21-15, 21-12

Court 5: Elizabeth Wheat/Tristin Smith (APSU) def. Caty Havekost/Brooklyn Schiffi (JSU), 21-13, 21-15

Order of Finish: (4, 5, 1, 2, 3)

AUSTIN PEAY 5, Carson Newman 1

Court 1: Kelsey Mead/Aurora Bibolotti (APSU) def. Sierra Still/Truth Hafey (CN), 21-16, 21-16

Court 2: Jamie Seward/Jillian Stein (APSU) def. Jenny Ille/Ava Fountain (CN), 21-19, 21-15

Court 3: Paige Halcrow/McKenna Hall (CN) def. Montana-Rae Pelak/Mikayla Powell (APSU), 21-12, 21-23, 24-22

Court 4: Riley Marshall/Anna Rita (APSU) def. Morgan Foy/Camryn Ehlers (CN), 21-18, 21-17

Court 5: Elizabeth Wheat/Tristin Smith (APSU) def. Trinity Hafey/Kat Nelsoni (CN), 21-15, 21-10

Extra: Emily Freel/Anna Kate Clark (APSU) def. Paige Bussom/Bennett McCombs (CN), 21-10, 21-11

Order of Finish: (4, 5, 1, 2, 3)