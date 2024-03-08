APSU Women’s Basketball takes down Kennesaw State, advances to ASUN Championship Quarterfinals

DeLand, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team is headed to the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship Quarterfinals after a 73-60 victory against Kennesaw State on Friday at the J. Ollie Edmunds Center.

Austin Peay (16-15, 9-8 ASUN) got off to a hot start as they scored the first 11 points of the first quarter. Kennesaw State’s three-and-a-half-minute scoring drought ended with a layup by Trynce Taylor.

The APSU Govs led by as many as 13 at 15-4 with a layup by Shamarre Hale with 2:40 left in the first quarter. The Owls managed to trim their deficit to as few as nine, but a successful trip to the free throw line by La’Nya Foster with one minute remaining ended the quarter, giving the Govs the 19-8 lead.

The Governors extended their lead to as many as 14 at 26-12 off a layup by Hale five minutes into the second quarter. The Owls cut their early deficit to as few as eight with a three-pointer from Kailyn Fields with just under three minutes remaining in the half. The two teams went shot-for-shot, but a jumper from Kennesaw’s Prencis Harden ended the quarter with the Govs leading 34-25 headed into halftime.

The Owls battled back in the third, getting back within five of the APSU Govs at 40-35 with 5:23 left in the quarter. This sparked an 8-0 run from Kennesaw, allowing them their first lead of the game at 41-40 from a layup off a Gov turnover by Harden.

The Governors and the Owls exchanged leads five times in the quarter, going shot-for-shot until KSU went on a 6-1 run to take the lead by four at 49-45 with 1:10 left. APSU made the final two baskets, getting back within one point going into the final frame.

Austin Peay State University took back control of the game with a three pointer by Tiya Douglas two minutes into the final quarter. The Owls responded with two quick baskets, tying the game 55-55. The Govs went on an 8-0 run from 5:51-4:00, allowing them to extend their lead to eight at 63-55 as they did not trail for the rest of the way.



Free throws by Hale with 1:06 left on the clock gave the APSU Govs their largest lead of the night at 15. Free throws by Carly Hook ended the game, with the Govs winning 73-60.

The Difference

The fourth quarter. Austin Peay State University outscored Kennesaw State 25-11 in the final frame. The APSU Govs shot 66.7 percent from the field, going 8-for-12 from the field, 2-for-3 from beyond the arc and 7-for-7 from the charity stripe. The Owls shot 25.0 percent from the field and 4-for-16.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay State University improved to 29-21 all-time in conference postseason appearances.

APSU head coach Brittany Young is the first coach in program history to win a postseason game in each of her first three seasons. She improved to 3-2 in conference tournaments.

The Governors claimed their third-straight win against Kennesaw State and are now 4-3 against them all-time in a series dating back to 2006.

Shamarre Hale scored a career-high 27 points in the win against the Owls – the fifth-most points by a Governor in a conference tournament game – and the most since Whitney Hanley’s program-record 38 points against Morehead State in the 2012 OVC Tournament.

A First Team All-ASUN selection, Hale secured her eighth double of the season with 12 rebounds in addition to her 27 points.

La’Nya Foster matched her career-high with 24 points in the first-round win.

APSU’s’ 25 fourth-quarter points are tied for its fourth-most in a quarter this season and are the second-most in a fourth quarter.

Austin Peay State University tallied a season-high 57.8 field-goal percentage (26-of-45) against Kennesaw State.

APSU’s 84.2 free throw percentage (16-of-19) is its second-highest of the season, trailing only a 92.9% mark against North Alabama on February 24th.

Austin Peay State University improved to 3-0 all-time in the first round of conference tournaments.

The Governors shot 65.0% from the field (13-of-20) in the second half, while holding Kennesaw State to 43.8% (14-of-32).

About the Stetson Hatters



2023-24 Record: 17-13, 12-4 ASUN

Their Head Coach: Lynn Bria. Bria is in her 16th season with the Hatters and is 282-223 during her time in DeLand. The Charleston graduate is 435-436 over her 29-year career as a head coach.

Quick recap: APSU fell 51-42 in the last meeting against the Hatters, January 25th. Anala Nelson scored 14 points and Shamarre Hale’s 12 point, 12 rebound performance marked her fifth double-double of the season and 10th of her career.

What you need to know about them: The Hatters are second in the ASUN with 22.1 bench points per game. Their 37.4 field goal percentage defense ranks them second in the ASUN and 38th in the nation.

2022-23 Record: 13-20, 6-12 ASUN

2022-23 Season Result: Fell 66-48 to No. 1 Florida Gulf Coast in the ASUN Quarterfinals.

Notable Returner: Jamiya Turner. Turner is in her senior season at Stetson, averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds on the season. Her season high of 21 points came on February 24th at Florida Gulf Coast.

Notable Newcomer: Quentarra Mitchell. Mitchell comes to DeLand after spending two seasons at Chicago State. The graduate student averages 8.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Hatters with her season high of 18 points coming at Queens, February 15th.

Series History: Stetson leads the all-time series, 2-1. The series is split 1-1 in Clarksville and Stetson leads 1-0 in DeLand.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will remain in DeLand as they face Stetson in the Quarterfinals tomorrow at 5:00pm CT at the J. Ollie Edmunds Center.