Austin Peay State University IT student, multi-talented musician Caleb Gregory thrives at APSU

Clarksville, TN – For Caleb Gregory, a sophomore computer information technology major at Austin Peay State University (APSU), the journey has been filled with diverse opportunities and experiences that intersect harmoniously.

As a field technician with the university’s IT office, Gregory spends his mornings crisscrossing campus, providing tech support and getting an inside look at the university’s inner workings. He services computers, installs software, troubleshoots network issues, and sets up audiovisual equipment for events.

The hands-on work has allowed Gregory to expand his knowledge of networking and information technology far more than through traditional classroom learning.

“I’ve learned more about the whole networking and everything to do with computers more there than I feel like I have in a classroom,” he said. “I’m just a better hands-on learner.”

In the afternoon, Gregory transitions into the role of musician, with rehearsals and performances throughout the week with his five different performance groups. He started on flute in middle school band after scoring well on an instrument selection test.

In high school, Gregory was heavily involved in band and planned to study music education in college. Just before he applied, he decided to change direction and pursue something related to his longtime interest in computers and networking. Still, band remains an enjoyable creative outlet.

“It keeps me motivated. It gives me a reason to challenge myself,” Gregory said. “It’s just a little element of fun that I really enjoy.”

As part of the rowdy Govs pep band and the Governors Own Marching Band, Gregory embraces the contagious spirit of Austin Peay athletics.

“Everybody is extremely welcoming and welcoming of each other,” he said of the experience. “The connections that I’ve been able to build, the relationships … the energy just being there, it’s great.”

Basketball games are particularly raucous.

“We’re the loudest people there for sure,” Gregory said, crediting the pep band for helping him lose his voice after the previous game.

Gregory also performs with the smaller Go Band, APSU’s high-energy, go-anywhere ensemble. He enjoys the camaraderie with passionate fellow musicians, a camaraderie that began to be built during Governors Own Marching Band (GOMB) Days when he was in high school and continues to this day.

“We’re all high-energy people that get very enthusiastic about this,” he said of his GOMB brethren. “We’re entertainers who are getting the chance to do something that we all love. Everybody who is there really loves to be there. It’s great energy.”

Academically, Gregory is on track to finish his bachelor’s degree next year as a junior, thanks to college credits earned in high school. After that, he plans to enroll in Austin Peay’s master’s program in education.

“After my undergrad I want to continue on to do a master’s,” Gregory said. “Whether that takes me straight into teaching after finishing the master’s or if I go work in the field as like a network engineer, I end up doing IT support like I do now somewhere else… That would be the ideal goal.”

From his journeys all over Austin Peay State University’s campus, Gregory is in the unique position of hearing the harmonies of the campus each day and sees firsthand how they intermingle to create the experiences that define Austin Peay State University.

“I go through every building, and I see all the cool things that are happening here,” he said. “I hear performances when I’m walking through the music building, I see the art in the art building, the events in Harned’s lobby. This has been the best experience that I could have asked for; I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.”