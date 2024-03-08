Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis plays home match against Southeast Missouri, Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team will host Southeast Missouri for a Saturday 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (4-5) enters Saturday’s contest after a 4-3 victory against Alabama-Birmingham in Birmingham.

Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov defeated Birmingham-Alabama’s Vanessa Mellynchuck and Mackenzie White, 6-2, as Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen secured the doubles point with their 6-4 victory over Adela Wasserbauerova and Sydney Clarke.

Austin Peay State University was down 3-1 before Pauline Bruns and Jana Leder tied the match with their singles wins. In the last match, Asia Fontana clinched the victory for the Governors with her 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Annalisa Smith.

Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series 13-7 against Southeastern Missouri with the last matchup being a 6-1 victory at SEMO.