Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis plays home match against Southeast Missouri, Saturday

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Welcomes Southeast Missouri for Home Opener. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team will host Southeast Missouri for a Saturday 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (4-5) enters Saturday’s contest after a 4-3 victory against Alabama-Birmingham in Birmingham. 

Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov defeated Birmingham-Alabama’s Vanessa Mellynchuck and Mackenzie White, 6-2, as Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen secured the doubles point with their 6-4 victory over Adela Wasserbauerova and Sydney Clarke.

Austin Peay State University was down 3-1 before Pauline Bruns and Jana Leder tied the match with their singles wins. In the last match, Asia Fontana clinched the victory for the Governors with her 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Annalisa Smith.

Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series 13-7 against Southeastern Missouri with the last matchup being a 6-1 victory at SEMO. 

