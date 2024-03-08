Roxy Regional Theatre has comedian Clay Foley on stage this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – This Saturday, March 9th, 2024, join the Roxy Regional Theatre for one hilarious night of fun — and help out our friends at the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County in the process — with a benefit to “fix” pet overpopulation, Comedy to the Rescue!

Tickets are going quickly to this comedy show, with a pre-show silent auction, featuring nationally touring comedian Clay Foley, former cruelty investigator, animal rescuer and transporter, and host of Foley Informed. Do you have your tickets yet?

The silent auction, bar, and concessions start at 5:00pm. The silent auction ends promptly at 6:30pm, at which time bids will be tallied. Show ticket holders will pick up their winnings AFTER the show to ensure everyone is seated and ready to have fun at 7:00pm! Only auction-only ticket holders will be able to pay and pickup immediately following auction.

Please note: This show may contain adult themes and language and is best suited for ages 16 and up.

Tickets are $35.00 and are available only through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County at clarksvillehumanesociety.org. A $10.00 ticket is available for silent auction access only.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.