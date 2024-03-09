APSU Men’s Basketball faces Stetson in ASUN Championship Game, Sunday

Austin Peay (19-14 | 10-5 ASUN) vs. Stetson (21-12 | 11-5 ASUN)

ASUN Men’s Championship Game

Sunday, march 10th, 2024 | 1:00pm CT / 2:00pm ET

DeLand, FL | Edmunds Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team takes on Stetson in Sunday’s 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Basketball Championship at The J. Ollie Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida. The game begins at 1:00pm CT.

In its first postseason appearance as a member of the ASUN, No. 4 Austin Peay (19-14) defeated No. 5 North Florida and No. 6 North Alabama in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, respectively, to clinch the program’s 18th championship game berth and first since the 2016 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament when the Governors became the first program in that conference’s history to win the title as a No. 8 seed.

Stetson (21-12) enters the title game as the No. 2 seed after earning a quarterfinals win against No. 8 Queens, and a victory against No. 10 Jacksonville in the semifinal.

The Governors are led by DeMarcus Sharp, who paces the team with 17.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, 118 assists, 53 steals, and 199 made field goals. Sharp paced the Govs with 35 points in their 101-98 win against North Florida, Tuesday.

Following Sharp’s performance in Govs’ first-ever postseason win as a member of an ASUN Conference affiliate, Dezi Jones had a career day against Lions with 34 points in the semifinals win on 13-of-23 shooting from the field an d a 6-of-6 mark from the charity stripe.

The Hatters are led by the ASUN’s top scorer, Jalen Blackmon, who leads the conference with 20.8 points per game and is third with 104 three-pointers.

What You Need To Know

Austin Peay State University is playing in its 18th Championship game, of which they are 5-12 all-time in.

The APSU Govs are in their first postseason as a member of the ASUN Conference.

Austin Peay State University defeated North Florida, 101-98, in the quarterfinals, while Stetson earned their first win of this season’s tournament in an 83-71 victory against Queens.

The Governors defeated North Alabama 77-71in the semifinals, while Stetson avoided an upset with a last-second shot against No. 10 Jacksonville, winning 88-87.

APSU is 11-8 all-time as a No. 4 seed.

The Governors have won two of their last three tournament championship games, a series that dates back to an 82-64 win against Tennessee State in the 2008 title match.

Head Coach Corey Gipson has orchestrated the second-best single-season turnaround in program history. His 10 more wins than the program last season had prior to his arrival are the most in the ASUN and by a first-year head coach.

Gipson’s 19 wins this season are tied for the most by a first-year head coach in program history.

Austin Peay State University was picked 11th in the ASUN Men’s Basketball Media Poll and Eighth in the coaches poll.



Ja’Monta Black is Austin Peay State University’s single-season three-point record holder with 108. He broke the record in APSU’s regular-season finale against Bellarmine on March 1st.



Dez White broke the freshman three-pointer record with his 61st triple of the season in the regular-season finale against the Knights.

