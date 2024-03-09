Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball wins one, loses one at UNA Invitational

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team split a pair of matches on Saturday, the final day of the UNA Invitational. The team won 5-0 over Carson-Newman and lost 3-2 to North Alabama at the UNA Beach Volleyball Courts.
In the Governors’ sweep of Carson Newman, Kelsey Mead and Aurora Bibolotti picked up a straight sets win on the No. 1 line. Jillian Stein and Jamie Seward also picked up a 2-0 win over the Eagles in the No. 2 match.
In the only match to go to three sets, Montana-Rae Pelak and Mikayla Powell posted a win over Carson-Newman’s Jenny Ille and Ava Fountain in the No. 3 pairing. To close the match, Riley Marshall and Anna Rita won in two sets on the No. 4 line, while Elizabeth Wheat and Tristin Smith won in two sets in the No. 5 pairing.
In the second match of the day against North Alabama, the APSU Govs jumped out to a 2-0 lead after Rite and Marshall won in three sets in the No. 4 match and Wheat and Smith won in three sets in the No. 5 pairing.
However, the Lions picked up wins in the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 pairings to claim a 3-2 match victory.
Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball
The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team is back on the sand when it plays a doubleheader against Chattanooga and UT Martin on Thursday at the Skyhawk Beach Volleyball Complex in Martin, Tennessee.
Austin Peay 5, Carson-Newman 0
- Kelsey Mead/Aurora Bibolotti def. Sierra Still/Truth Hafey (C-N), 21-16, 21-17
- Jillian Stein/Jamie Seward def. Paige Halcrow/McKenna Hall (C-N), 21-19, 21-13
- Montana Rae-Pelak/Mikayla Powell def. Jenny Ille/Ava Fountain (C-N), 21-8, 16-21, 15-13
- Riley Marshall/Anna Rita def. Morgan Foy/Kat Nelson (C-N), 21-13, 21-5
- Elizabeth Wheat/Tristin Smith def. Trinity Hafey/Camryn Ehlers (C-N), 21-18, 21-18
Austin Peay 2, North Alabama 3
- Taylor Seney/Paula Klemperer (UNA) def. Kelsey Mead/Aurora Bibolotti, 21-6, 13-21, 15-8
- Katy Floyd/Selma Robinson (UNA) def. Jillian Stein/Jamie Seward, 21-12, 21-13
- Mackenzie Martin/Ryenne Gepford (UNA) def. Montana Rae-Pelak/Mikayla Powell, 21-15, 21-12
- Riley Marshall/Anna Rita def. Grace Austin/Kaitlyn Holbrook (UNA), 19-21, 21-15, 15-9
- Elizabeth Wheat/Tristin Smith def. Sarah Larkin Lewis/Jelena Girod (UNA), 16-21, 21-19, 15-11