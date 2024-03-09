43.1 F
Clarksville
Saturday, March 9, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Beach Volleyball wins one, loses one at UNA...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball wins one, loses one at UNA Invitational

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball split final two matches at UNA Invitational, Saturday. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball split final two matches at UNA Invitational, Saturday. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballFlorence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team split a pair of matches on Saturday, the final day of the UNA Invitational. The team won 5-0 over Carson-Newman and lost 3-2 to North Alabama at the UNA Beach Volleyball Courts.

In the Governors’ sweep of Carson Newman, Kelsey Mead and Aurora Bibolotti picked up a straight sets win on the No. 1 line. Jillian Stein and Jamie Seward also picked up a 2-0 win over the Eagles in the No. 2 match.

In the only match to go to three sets, Montana-Rae Pelak and Mikayla Powell posted a win over Carson-Newman’s Jenny Ille and Ava Fountain in the No. 3 pairing. To close the match, Riley Marshall and Anna Rita won in two sets on the No. 4 line, while Elizabeth Wheat and Tristin Smith won in two sets in the No. 5 pairing.

In the second match of the day against North Alabama, the APSU Govs jumped out to a 2-0 lead after Rite and Marshall won in three sets in the No. 4 match and Wheat and Smith won in three sets in the No. 5 pairing.

However, the Lions picked up wins in the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 pairings to claim a 3-2 match victory.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team is back on the sand when it plays a doubleheader against Chattanooga and UT Martin on Thursday at the Skyhawk Beach Volleyball Complex in Martin, Tennessee.

Austin Peay 5, Carson-Newman 0

  1. Kelsey Mead/Aurora Bibolotti def. Sierra Still/Truth Hafey (C-N), 21-16, 21-17
  2. Jillian Stein/Jamie Seward def. Paige Halcrow/McKenna Hall (C-N), 21-19, 21-13
  3. Montana Rae-Pelak/Mikayla Powell def. Jenny Ille/Ava Fountain (C-N), 21-8, 16-21, 15-13
  4. Riley Marshall/Anna Rita def. Morgan Foy/Kat Nelson (C-N), 21-13, 21-5
  5. Elizabeth Wheat/Tristin Smith def. Trinity Hafey/Camryn Ehlers (C-N), 21-18, 21-18

Austin Peay 2, North Alabama 3

  1. Taylor Seney/Paula Klemperer (UNA) def. Kelsey Mead/Aurora Bibolotti, 21-6, 13-21, 15-8
  2. Katy Floyd/Selma Robinson (UNA) def. Jillian Stein/Jamie Seward, 21-12, 21-13
  3. Mackenzie Martin/Ryenne Gepford (UNA) def. Montana Rae-Pelak/Mikayla Powell, 21-15, 21-12
  4. Riley Marshall/Anna Rita def. Grace Austin/Kaitlyn Holbrook (UNA), 19-21, 21-15, 15-9
  5. Elizabeth Wheat/Tristin Smith def. Sarah Larkin Lewis/Jelena Girod (UNA), 16-21, 21-19, 15-11
Previous article
APSU Baseball cruises to 15-6 win over Auburn
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online