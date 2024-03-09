Austin Peay State University to hold Guitar Fest March 18th-19th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Music is gearing up to welcome professional guitarists to campus for the annual Guitar Fest, featuring workshops and free concerts from March 18th-19th, 2024.

This year’s distinguished guest artists are solo guitarist-composer Mark Delpriora and the Cochran-McAllister Guitar Duo, which consists of Matthew Cochran and Matthew McAllister.

Delpriora is the chair of the guitar program at the Manhattan School of Music and guitar instructor at the Juilliard School. He will host a concert on Monday, March 18th, focusing on his original compositions along with works by 19th-century Spanish guitar composer Fernando Sor and 20th-century Spanish composer Federico Moreno-Torroba.

Cochran teaches guitar at Michigan’s prestigious Interlochen Arts Academy, and McAllister lectures in classical guitar at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

On Tuesday, March 19th, the Cochran-McAllister Guitar Duo will perform a program that includes baroque classics as well as their groundbreaking arrangements of contemporary film music and jazz.

Both concerts will take place at 7.30pm in the APSU George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall located inside the Music/Mass Communication Building.

Thanks to the support of the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) and the Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council, both concerts are free and open to the public.

For more information, please get in touch with Dr. Stanley Yates at yatess@apsu.edu or the APSU Department of Music at 931.221.7818.

About Guitar Fest

Guitar Fest is an annual event supported by APSU’s Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA), which welcomes concert guitarists to campus for performances, masterclasses and workshops. Throughout the day, APSU guitar students can engage with these experts. In the evening, the guest artists present free concerts that are open to the public.