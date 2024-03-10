APSU Men’s Basketball loses to Stetson 84-91 in ASUN Championship Game

DeLand, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team fell to Stetson in the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship game, 94-91, Sunday, at the Edmunds Center.

Sai Witt led Austin Peay (19-15) with 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Dezi Jones had 17 points, seven rebounds, and a career-high 11 assists in the outing.

The Governors scored the game’s first four points on a pair of Witt layups, and led 11-3 less than three minutes in, but a 10-0 Hatters’ run a few minutes later gave them a 19-16 advantage at the midway point of the opening period.

After playing to a 26-26 stalemate with 4:59 remaining, a Ja’Monta Black three-pointer sparked a two-minute, 11-2 run for the APSU Govs, but the Stetson scored six unanswered points to trim APSU’s advantage to 39-36 at the break.

Witt led the game with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field through the opening half, while Isaac Haney made six free throws and scored eight points.

A transition layup by Jones six minutes into the second half gave APSU a 54-47 lead, but the surge was answered by a 13-5 Hatters’ run as they retook the lead after converting a three-point play.

Stetson controlled the lead until a DeMarcus Sharp mid-range jumper followed by a Jones three-pointer tied the game at 84 with 1:40 remaining in regulation.

Jones trimmed the Govs deficit to one at 92-91 with six second remaining, but Stetson’s Jalen Blackmon made a pair of late free throws to made the difference three, and Black’s three-pointer from the wing was offline, resulting in the 94-91decision.

Inside the Box

Sai Witt led Austin Peay State University with 28 points.

Dezi Jones led the Governors with 11 assists, the most since Damarius Smith had 12 against Dalton State on December 30th, 2013.

The APSU Govs finish second in the ASUN Championship during their first postseason appearance in the conference. It also is the Govs’ 13th runner-up finish in program history.

Ja’Monta Black extended his program record with 111 three-pointers this season – nine more than the previous record holder, Todd Babington.

Austin Peay State University made a three-pointer for the 700th consecutive game.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors 2023-24 season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB), on Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball), or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team will wait to see if it is selected to the National Invitation Tournament (selection show on March 17th at 8:30pm) or the College Basketball Invitational.