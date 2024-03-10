APSU Softball wins Two Games to remain perfect at Cathi Maynard Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team rallied from five runs down in its nightcap contest versus Bradley Sunday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.

The Governors remained undefeated at the Cathi Maynard Invitational by defeating Rhode Island 6-3, and Bradley, 9-6.

The APSU Govs are 4-0 at the Invitational and have improved their overall record this spring to 13-9.

Game 1

Austin Peay 6, Rhode Island 3

Austin Peay State University got off to a bit of a slow start versus the Rams (1-14), as Austin Peay saw its first seven batters go hitless over its first two at bats.

But that changed in the bottom of the third, with Gabi Apiag opening the inning with a single and score three batters later on a single by Kylie Campbell.

A walk to Brie Howard would follow Campbell’s hit, with Macee Roberts then driving in Campbell and Howard with a double, to put Austin Peay State University up 3-0.

The APSU Govs would add a run in the fourth, with Apiag reaching on a walk and scoring on two-out single by Morgan Zuege, making it 4-0.

The Rams would get on the board in the fifth scoring an unearned run, but the APSU Govs would respond with a run in the bottom of the inning, with Howard scoring from third on a throw to second base on a steal by Kendyl Weinzapfel.



Rhode Island would add on two more unearned runs in the fifth to get to within two runs, 5-3, but the APSU Govs added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, with Howard driving in pinch hitter Skylar Sheridan with a single for the 6-3 final margin.



Jordan Benefiel (7-5) picked up the complete-game victory, giving up three unearned runs, on seven hits, while walking two and striking out seven.

Game 2

Austin Peay 9, Bradley 6

Austin Peay State University found themselves down 6-1, heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but stormed back to tie the game with a five-run inning.

Kiley Hinton got the rally started with an infield single, followed by a walk to Apiag and another infield single by Megan Hodum to load the bases, with no outs.

That brought up the top of the lineup, with Zuege getting hit by a pitch, forcing in Hinton for the APSU Gov’s first run of the inning.

Apiag then scored on a fielder’s choice, to make it 6-3, followed by Howard being hit by a pitch to reload the bases, this time with one out.

Roberts would then make it a 6-4 game with a sacrifice fly RBI, scoring Hodum, bring up Weinzapfel, who dropped a single in front of Bradley’s center fielder, scoring Campbell and Howard to knot the score up at 6-all.

He wheels would kind of fall off for the Braves (7-10) after that, as Bradley’s defense committed three errors in the bottom of the sixth allowing Austin Peay State University to take its first lead of the game, 9-6, with Campbell driving in a run and Howard two in the inning.

Ashley Martin (2-1) got the win, throwing 3.2 innings of shutout relief, giving up four hits and striking out four.

Between the Lines

Jordan Benefiel moves alone into third-place all-time for career wins, picking up her 47th with the Rhode Island win.

Jordan Benefiel became the fifth pitcher in program history to reach 450 career strikeouts. She currently sits at 455.

Macee Roberts has recorded a hit in five straight games.

Austin Peay State University is now 2-0 all-time versus Rhode Island and 5-3 all-time versus Bradley.

Morgan Zuege ties her career single-game best with six assists versus Bradley.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team concludes play in the Cathi Maynard Invitational on Monday at 1:00pm with a rematch of Sunday’s game versus Bradley.