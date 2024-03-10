Austin Peay State University Baseball lose to Auburn, 24-5

Auburn, AL – Right fielder Lyle Miller-Green hit his second home run of the series, giving the Austin Peay Peay State University (APSU) baseball team an early lead, but Auburn turned the tables, and the Govs dropped the series finale 24-5 Sunday at Plainsman Park.

Austin Peay (11-4) opened the game with left fielder Clayton Gray reaching on an error. Miller-Green then hit a towering home run over the wall in left field to give the APSU Govs an early 2-0 lead.

Auburn (12-3) matched the APSU Govs in the bottom of the second, scoring two runs on first baseman Cooper McMurray’s two-out double. Austin Peay State University stranded two runners on base to keep the game tied at 2-2.

The Tigers took the lead in the third after seeing the first two batters of the inning hit by a pitch. Shortstop Cooper Weiss broke the tie with a ground out before second baseman Deric Fabian’s two-run home run gave the Tigers a 5-2 lead.

Auburn broke the game open with an eight-run third inning. Weiss drove in two runs with a double, Fabian followed with a two-run double, and McMurray hit a two-run home run. The Tigers extended the lead to 13-2 and did not look back.

Miller-Green went 2-for-3 with two RBI, including his eighth home run of 2024. Designated hitter Jaden Brown had three RBI and was 1-for-4 at the plate. Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar went 2-for-4 with a double.

McMurray paced Auburn with his 4-for-4, four RBI effort. Third baseman Gavin Miller had five RBI in a 2-for-5 day at the play, including a home run.

Reliever Cam Tilly (3-0) earned the win for Auburn, going 2.1 innings in relief and allowing a run on a hit.

Austin Peay starter Josh Howitt (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on a hit and two walks in an inning-plus of work.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns to Clarksville on Tuesday for a 6:00pm game against Western Kentucky at The Hand.