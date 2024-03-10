Austin Peay State University Softball win Two Games Sunday at Cathi Maynard Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team scored double-figure runs in both of its games on Saturday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, Day 2 of the Cathi Maynard Invitational. The Governors opened their day with a 10-0 win versus Akron, followed by an 11-6 victory versus Rhode Island.

The two wins improve the APSU Govs to 11-9 overall and 6-3 on their current homestand.

Game 1

Austin Peay 10, Akron 0

Austin Peay State University jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead versus the Zips (6-10) with Morgan Zuege drawing a walk to open the bottom of the first and move to second an out later on a single to center by Brie Howard.

Those two runners would be cashed in two batters later, with Mea Clark singling in Zuege and Howard.

As it turned out, those would be all the runs that the APSU Govs would need, as starter Jordan Benefiel (6-5) and Samantha Miener would combine to shutout Akron, with Benefiel going the first four innings and giving up just two hits and two walks while striking out seven, while Miener pitched the final inning, giving up one hit and striking out one.

Still leading 2-0 heading into the bottom of the third, the APSU Govs offence would put the game away with four runs in the frame.

Kylie Campbell would open the third with a walk and then score on Howard’s third home run of the season, making it 4-0.

But Austin Peay State University wasn’t done in the inning, with Macee Roberts, Kendyl Weinzapfel and Clark following the home run with back-to-back-to back singles to load the bases.

An out later, Gabi Apiag drove in pinch runner Raylon Roach with a single, followed by Megan Hodum scoring Weinzapfel with a ground out to put the Govs up 6-0.



Austin Peay State University would match the four runs scored in the third with four more in the fourth, with two coming on a single by Clark and the final two on a triple by Apiag.

Game 2

Austin Peay 11, Rhode Island 6

After giving up a run to the Rams (1-12) in the top of the first, the Govs would respond by scoring the next nine runs, over the next three innings, to take control of the game.

Campbell started the first rally in the bottom of the first, reaching on an infield single and move to second on a throwing error by the Rams shortstop, and then score a batter later on a single by Roberts, tying the game 1-1.

Kiley Hinton opened the inning with a single and move around the bases to third on one-out back-to-back walks to Hodum and Zuege to load the bases.

The Govs would go ahead, 2-1, when Campbell reached on an error by the Rams pitcher, with Hinton scoring.

Howard was then hit by a pitch, forcing in Hodum to make it 3-1, and two batters later 5-1 on a two-run single by Weinzapfel.

The Govs bats kept going in the third, with Hinton earning a walk to open the inning and scoring on a triple by Apiag, who then scored on a single by Hodum.

Hodum then stole second and came around to score on a throwing error by the Rams catcher.

Zuege would then hit her first triple of the year down the line in right field and score on a bunt single by Campbell, making it 9-1.

Down to their last at bat, the Rams wouldn’t go quietly, as they used six hits and a walk to score five run in the top of the fifth to cut the APSU Govs lead to three, 9-6.

But that would be as close as the Rams would get, with the APSU Govs responding in the bottom of the inning with two runs of their own, both coming in Weinzapfel’s second home run of the season to push the Austin Peay State University lead back out to five runs, 11-6.

Miener (3-3) would take it from there, as she picked up the win in relief. She went six innings and gave up five runs—four earned—on six hits while walking two and striking out three.

Between the Lines

With her win versus Akron, Jordan Benefiel ties Julee Stone (1988-91) for third-place all-time in career wins, with 46.

In striking out seven versus Akron, Jordan Benefiel moves past Morgan Rackel (2018-19) for fourth-place all-time in career strikeouts and currently sits at 448.

Austin Peay State University pitching has shutout opponents six time this year.

Megan Hodum became the 10th player in program history to record at least 30 stolen bases in a career, with her stolen base versus Rhode Island.

Kendyl Weinzapfel set a career single-game best with four RBIs versus Rhode Island.

The four RBIs for Mea Clark versus Akron ties her career single-game best.

Brie Howard’s three runs scored versus Akron in a career single-game best.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team continues to play in the Cathi Maynard Invitational on Sunday at 3:30pm, with a game versus Rhode Island, followed by a contest at 6:00pm versus Bradley.