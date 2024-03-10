51.3 F
Education

Austin Peay State University to celebrate Pi Day at Fortera Stadium on March 14th

Fortera Stadium

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Mathematics and Statistics is inviting all students to celebrate Pi Day in style with a range of activities, challenges, races, and games on March 14th, 2024.

The event will kick off at 2:30pm at Fortera Stadium, with registration open to all students, regardless of major.

Pi Day Map of Fortera Stadium
Pi Day Map of Fortera Stadium

The first 200 participants to register will receive a complimentary event shirt and sticker. The highlight of the day will be a 3.14-mile race starting at precisely 3:14pm. Other events include a pie-eating contest, trivia, foam cannon, pie-in-the-sky Frisbee contest, and a 3.14-legged race.

Participating in contests will earn tickets; winning contests will earn more tickets. Those tickets can then be redeemed for the opportunity to pie someone in the face!

In the event of inclement weather, alternate plans will be announced on the math department’s social media channels, likely resulting in a move to the Sundquist Science Center.

Pi Day at APSUFor more information about the event or to volunteer, please get in touch with Dr. Leslie Hiatt at hiattl@apsu.edu.

Don’t miss this opportunity to embrace your inner nerd and celebrate Pi Day at Austin Peay State University!

