Christell Foote Reigns as Miss Tennessee USA 2024: A Triumph in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Christell Foote, Miss Rocky Top, was crowned Miss Tennessee USA 2024 Saturday evening at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Foote, along with Townsend Blackwell, who was crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA earlier in the day, will represent Tennessee at the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants in August from Hollywood, California.

Rounding out the top five finalists among the 57 contestants in the Miss Tennessee USA pageant were:

Madison Kunst, Miss Madison County – First Runner Up

Kennedy Mosley, Miss Heart of Tennessee – Second Runner Up

Desiree Dyson, Miss Tipton County – Third Runner Up

Emma Conn, Miss College Grove – Fourth Runner Up

Outgoing Miss Tennessee USA, Regan Ringler, currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee. She is a native of Mississippi and has deep pride for her alma mater, The University of Southern Mississippi.

There she received her Bachelors of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Entrepreneurship with a minor in Graphic Design. Upon graduating in 2019, she moved to Nashville, where she completed her Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University.

While earning her MA, she worked full-time as an Account Executive and maintained a part-time job as a stylist and model in designer clothing liquidation.

“My journey to competing at Miss USA began seven years ago,” Ringler said in her closing comments via video. “I’m so grateful that it took me as long as it did because the person that I was seven years ago has blossomed into the confident, determined young woman I am today.”

Hosts for the evening were Allee-Sutton Hethcoat, Miss Tennessee USA 2017, and Cody Alan, CMT on-air personality who was recently inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame.

Also presented during the event were the People’s Choice Award, given to Miss Queen City Frankie Moore Purdie, Miss Congeniality, also awarded to Purdie, and Most Photogenic, awarded to Miss Clarksville Sydney Grace Young.



The Miss Tennessee USA pageants are affiliated with the Miss Universe Organization and have been hosted in Clarksville since 1999. Greenwood Productions is directed by Kimberly Payne Greenwood, Miss Tennessee USA 1989 and wife of Grammy award winner Lee Greenwood.



Information about all delegates can be found at www.misstennesseeusa.com.