Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for March 10th-14th, 2024

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – As we enter the new week, let’s look at the weather forecast for Clarksville and Montgomery County. Widespread frost is expected tonight after 2:00am, with clear skies and a low of around 30. The northwest wind will gradually calm down as the evening progresses.

Monday brings more frost, but it won’t linger past 9:00am. The day promises abundant sunshine, with a high near 62. As morning turns to afternoon, a light south wind will shift to the southwest, ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

It will be mostly clear Monday night. The evening will be pleasant, with temperatures around 38. A gentle south-southwest wind will accompany the night.

On Tuesday, the sun takes center stage once again. Expect a high near 67 and a south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph.

As we move into Tuesday Night, clouds start to gather. The night will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures around 48. A steady south wind at 10 mph will keep things mild.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny skies. The high temperature climbs to 71, and a south-southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph (with gusts up to 20 mph) adds a touch of energy.

There will be a mix of clouds on Wednesday night. Expect a partly cloudy night with a low around 53. The south wind continues at a steady 10 mph.

Thursday promises more sunshine as temperatures soar to a high near 77. The south-southwest wind maintains its pace at 10 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night. As the night progresses, showers will likely be accompanied by a thunderstorm after 1:00am. The sky will remain mostly cloudy, and the low temperature will settle around 59. The chance of precipitation stands at 70%.

Stay weather-aware and monitor Clarksville Online for changing weather conditions throughout the week.

