Politics

Marsha Blackburn Report: Securing The Southern Border

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – The recent murders of Laken Riley in Georgia and a two-year-old in Maryland by illegal immigrants with previous criminal arrests were tragically avoidable, as was the abuse of young boys in Tennessee by an illegal immigrant with a prior record.

This week, I introduced the Clear Law Enforcement for Criminal Alien Removal (CLEAR) Act to ensure that state and local law enforcement have the authority to enforce federal immigration law and help deport criminal illegal immigrants, because the Joe Biden administration refuses to do so.

Weekly Rundown

Under federal law, those convicted of certain crimes are required to pay restitution to their victims – helping cover necessary expenses such as medical care. However, family members, legal guardians, and those acting on behalf of victims during court proceedings do not receive any restitution from perpetrators.

My bipartisan Victims’ Voices Outside and Inside the Courtroom Effectiveness (Victims’ VOICES) Act passed the Senate ensuring, family members receive restitution from convicted defendants.

President Joe Biden’s open border policies have incentivized lawlessness and turned every state into a border state. I introduced legislation with Senator Hagerty to prevent illegal immigrants who have committed a DUI from entering the U.S. and to automatically deport illegal immigrants who commit a DUI within the United States.

This week in Washington, the President gave his annual State of the Union address. Leading up to the speech, I held a telephone town hall in West Tennessee where I heard about the need to secure the border and lower the cost of everyday prices.
 
I was also honored to welcome a mother from Middle Tennessee as my guest. Her daughter lost her life at 14 due to social media harms. Stories like these show why Congress needs to swiftly pass my bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act to help prevent their heartbreaking story from happening to other families.

ICYMI

  • In the last Congress, the Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Act was passed and signed into law. Now, you can purchase coins emblematic of the National World War II Memorial with surcharges supporting the Friends of the National World War II Memorial. Click here for more information.
  • As you or your children prepare to travel internationally for spring break, you can receive important travel tips here
  • If you are planning on traveling abroad this summer, now is the perfect time to renew your passport. If you need further assistance, please contact one of my six state offices.
