Nashville Zoo announces Sips For Species Tickets are available now for Purchase

Nashville, TN – Tickets are now on sale for Nashville Zoo’s popular springtime party, Sips for Species.

The after-hours, adults-only event was introduced in 2023 and quickly sold out, raising more than $17,000 for the Zoo’s conservation efforts. Sips for Species will be held on Friday, April 26th, 2024, from 6:30pm to 9:30pm.

Guests to Sips for Species can explore the Zoo while sampling drinks from more than 40 vendors including selections of beer, wine, cocktails, seltzers, spirits and more. The event features up-close animal encounters and keeper talks that educate guests about Nashville Zoo’s efforts in species and environmental protection. Live music will be scattered along Zoo’s pathways and food will be available for purchase from local food trucks.

General admission to Sips for Species is $85.00, and designated driver tickets are available for $45.00. Zoo members save $5.00 per ticket if purchased before April 20th. Ten dollars from each ticket will be earmarked for Nashville Zoo’s local and global conservation efforts.

Only those 21 years or older will be allowed into the event. Sips for Species is made possible by our supporting sponsor, Twice Daily, and our contributing sponsors Ajax Turner, Frugal MacDoogal, and Rhizome Productions.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/sips.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. It exemplifies the highest standards of animal care and husbandry and is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard and around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than 1.4 million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.