APSU Softball blanks Bradley 5-0 to go perfect at Cathi Maynard Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team shut Bradley to close out the Cathi Maynard Invitational Monday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, with the Governors coming away with a 2-0 victory.

All of the Governors (14-9) scoring came in the bottom of the first inning, with Kylie Campbell reaching on a one-out single up the middle, followed by Brie Howard hitting her team-leading fourth home run of the season over the fence just to the right of center and into the pine tree behind the fence for a 2-0 lead.

Both Campbell and Howard would finish the game with two hits each to lead the Govs.

As it turned out, that would be all the runs that the APSU Govs would need on the day, as Jordan Benefiel (8-5) held the Braves (8-11) off the scoreboard, only allowing three hits, while giving up one walk and striking out eight.

Between the Lines

Jordan Benefiel has won her last four starts for the APSU Govs.

Kylie Campbell has reached base in a team best 10 straight games.

Jordan Benefiel’s shutout versus Bradley was her 14th career shutout, moving her alone into fourth-place all-time in program history.

Megan Hodum’s stolen base versus Bradley was her 31st career stolen base, moving her into a tie with Emily Harkleroad (2018, 2020-23) for eighth on the program’s all-time list.

Austin Peay State University improves to 9-3 on the homestand.

Tickets

Single-game tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase season tickets by contacting the APSU Ticket Office through an online form. For more information, please call the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on X (formally Twitter) and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team concludes its 13-game homestand on Wednesday at 5:00pm when they host Big 10 Conference member Ohio State at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field for a single game.