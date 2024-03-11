Austin Peay State University faces Florida Gulf Coast to play at ASUN Championship Semifinals, Tuesday

Austin Peay (17-15 | 8-8 ASUN) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (27-4 | 16-0 ASUN)

Tuesday, March 12th, 2024 | 7:00pm

Fort Mayers, FL | Alico Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team plays #1 ranked Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. The tip-off is set for 7:00pm.

This will be the Governors’ 14th appearance in a conference tournament semifinal, with the last win being a 78-71 victory over Morehead State in 2010.

Austin Peay (17-15, 8-8 ASUN) enters Tuesday’s matchup after a 49-45 upset win over #2 Stetson in DeLand, Florida. Abby Cater led the APSU Govs with nine points, and Shamarre Hale and Anala Nelson both had seven rebounds. The Governors held the Hatters to no three-pointers and a field goal percentage of 28.6, which was their third-lowest of the season.

Florida Gulf Coast (27-4, 16-0 ASUN) is coming off a 76-69 win against #9 Jacksonville on Saturday. Uju Ezeudu led the Eagles with 20 points, while Emani Jefferson was right behind her with 19 points. Ezeudu grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.

This will be the fourth meeting of the Govs and the Eagles, with the Eagles leading, 3-0.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM –Carter Mansfield

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+ – TBD

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball



Austin Peay State University head coach Brittany Young‘s 54 wins are the most by a head coach in their first three seasons.

The APSU Govs lead the ASUN with an average of 4.0 blocks per game. Their 44.2 field goal percentage ranks them second.

Shamarre Hale leads the ASUN with a 61.3 field-goal percentage and 229 rebounds

Hale is ranked second in free throw attempts (135), and third in blocks (36), and blocks per game (1.16). Her 7.4 rebounds per game are fifth in the conference.

Anala Nelson’s starting streak extended to 61 with the March 9 game at Stetson. She ranks second in the ASUN with 129 assists and third with 4.0 assists per game.

Graduate transfer Cur’Tiera Haywood leads the APSU Govs with 38 three pointers.

La’Nya Foster earned the programs first ASUN Freshman of the Year award and the first honor since Gerlonda Hardin in the 2000-01 season.

Shamarre Hale received First Team All-ASUN honors, and Tiya Douglas earned Academic All-ASUN honors.

About the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles



2023-24 Record: 27-4, 16-0 ASUN

Their Head Coach: Karl Smesko. Smesko is in his 22nd year in Fort Myers and is 609-109 in his career there. He is 670-136 in his 25-year career.

Quick recap: The last meeting of the Govs and the Eagles was a 65-54 Governor loss in Clarksville. La’Nya Foster led with 17 points and six rebounds.

2022-23 Record: 33-4, 17-1 ASUN

2022-23 Season Result: The Owls fell 91-70 to No. 2 Liberty in the ASUN Quarterfinals.

Notable Returner: Uju Ezeudu is in her fifth year at FGCU after averaging 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game last season. She averages 13.4 points and 7.5 rebounds this season, with a season-high of 24 at Brown on November 6th.

Notable Newcomer: Emani Jefferson is in her senior season at FGCU after spending her sophomore and junior seasons at Memphis. She averages 16.3 points and 5.5 rebounds this season, with her season-high of 27 points at Lipscomb on January 25th.

Series History: FGCU leads the all-time series, 3-0.

