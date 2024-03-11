Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf hits the road for Grand Canyon University Invitational

Clarksville, TN – After opening the spring in Florida, the Austin Peay State University men’s (APSU) golf team will travel west for the Grand Canyon University Invitational, which will be held Tuesday through Wednesday at the GCU Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cal State Fullerton, California Baptist, Columbia, Creighton, Drake, Grand Canyon, Navy, Northern Colorado, Omaha, Pacific, St. Thomas, UMKC, UT Arlington, Valpo, and Washington State make up the 16-team, 93-player field in the Grand Canyon State.

After leading the APSU Govs with a 13th-place finish at the World Golf Village Collegiate, Reece Britt leads the way off the first tee at the GCU Invitational. Britt leads the Governors with a 71.93 stroke average this season and has carded 14 counting scores in 15 rounds played. Britt also leads Austin Peay State University with four rounds in the 60s and is tied for the team lead with eight rounds at even or under par.

With a team-leading 17 counting scores in 17 rounds played, Jakob Falk Schollert is next in line for the Govs. Falk Schollert has posted a 73.24 stroke average this season while also carding two rounds in the 60s and five rounds at even or under par.

Making just his second appearance in Austin Peay’s lineup this season, Morgan Robinson is next on the tee for head coach Robbie Wilson. Robinson has posted a 73.40 stroke average this season and both rounds he has played while in the lineup have counted toward the Govs’ team score.

After playing in all five fall tournaments for the Governors, Seth Smith makes his spring debut at the GCU Invitational. Smith ranks second on the team with a 72.79 stroke average this season and has posted 13 counting scores in 14 rounds played. Smith also ranks second on the team, with three rounds in the 60s, and is tied for the team lead position, with eight rounds at even or under par.

Finally, Daniel Love rounds out the lineup for the APSU Govs in Arizona. Love has played to a 74.59 stroke average this season with nine counting scores in 17 rounds played. Love has also carded one round in the 60s and a pair of rounds at even or under par.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Columbia, Navy, and UMKC for the first two rounds of the GCU Invitational, which begins with a 7:00am CT shotgun start Tuesday. GolfGenius will have live scoring and updates for the event.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.