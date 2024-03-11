Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for March 11th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 11th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Morris is an adult Australian Shepherd/Border Collie mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new home. This breed loves to stay busy with frisbee’s, playing fetch, hiking, jogging and all kinds of adventures. Super smart breed mix and great family dogs. Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Nix is an adult male domestic shorthair cat. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his new family.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Red Velvet is a sweet female domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She holds her own with other kitties as well as dogs. She loves to play and enjoys curling up in the nearest lap. She loves to talk and is rather vocal if she wants something.

Red Velvet can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue. For an application and more information, please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Broyles is a Polydactyl (all four paws have extra toe beans) Domestic shorthair kitten. He is 12 weeks old, has had the first set of kitten vaccines, is litter trained, dewormed, has been felv/fiv tested neg, and comes with a neuter/rabies voucher! He is such a sweetheart and so ready for his forever family.

For more information and application, contact Susan (CATS) at 931.305.8212 by text or by leaving a message or message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pepper is a sweet 6-year-old female Australian Cattle dog. She is fully vetted, spayed, and on HW prevention. She loves to play ball and be around her people. Pepper will be happy with a fenced yard and an active family who will take her on walks, hiking, jogging and all kinds of adventures. This breed loves to have ‘jobs’ and they are truly people pleasers.

If you would love to add Pepper to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Meet Jupiter! She is a young female Pittie mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, house-trained, and good with children. Jupiter needs to be the only pet in the home, and she has some diet restrictions.

She is on a special food that helps with her allergies and medication as well. The rescue will pay for her medication with the right adopter for this girl. She is sweet and friendly and deserves a family willing to work with her and who will love her and give her the best life.

Jupiter can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Bear is a 6-month male Corgi mix. He is fully vetted, house/crate trained, HW neg. Microchipped and neutered. He does use a doggie door and does fine with children and other dogs. He does need a bit of help with leash work but is smart and will pick it up in no time so in the meantime he will need a fenced yard.

Bear weighs 29 pounds and will be a medium size boy. Bear is a bit shy at first and takes a minute to warm up so he will just need a family who is very patient and willing to continue training and working with this sweet guy.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Axle! Axle is a 3-year-old mixed breed and really wants his forever family. He has been in rescue for 2 years and has become a staff favorite! He is fully vetted, good with most dogs and cats are unknown. He will make some family a wonderful companion!

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Mosaic is a female 6-month-old chocolate-colored blind kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed and done well with other kitties and small senior dogs. She does great getting around and you would never know she was blind.

She is super smart and loves being around her people. She will do great in a home with other cats and with proper introductions, calm, cat friendly dogs. She does need a home with no young children as she sometimes prefers attention only on her terms.



To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Maxwell Smart is an adult Chiweenie/Feist mix. He is neutered, fully vetted, good with other dogs and children. Max is very loving and a perfect little gentleman. Maxwell needs a person /family who will continue to work with him and keep this boy busy, engaged, loved and protected.

If you would like to be part of his journey and can be that special person for Maxwell and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Bentley is a 1 year old male Bloodhound. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and on preventatives. He is silly, a bit goofy and weighs 80 pounds. He is good with kids and other dogs, unknown about cats, house/kennel trained and while he does have a lot of energy and would love a fenced in yard it’s not mandatory.

He will need constant exercise and long walks to help channel his energy. He’d be a great hiking and running partner. His adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/bentley or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Lola is a 3-year-old female Pittie mix. She has definite thoughts and opinions about cats, but she is okay around them. She needs to be the only dog in the home as she is quite selective and needs children age 10 and older in the family.

She is fully vetted, microchipped, on all preventatives, spayed, and crate/house trained. Lola is a great girl and has so much love to give to the perfect forever family!

To set up a meet and greet and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com