Clarksville Police Department Warns Against Scams: Protect Yourself from Fraudulent Schemes

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has taken several reports of Fraud/False Pretenses or “Scams” over the last several months.

Facebook Marketplace and other social media platforms can be useful tools for buying, selling, or trading items; however, they have also been used to scam individuals out of money and goods.

CPD recommends that the consumer take precautionary measures to verify the information is valid before sending money.

[470cener]

We have received reports of citizens sending anywhere from $35.00 to purchase a game, $1850 for a dog, and $2400 to $3100 to a person or business that listed a house for rent. Take precautions to protect yourself and your family.

The attached links can provide information that may be useful and help someone avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

www.experian.com/blogs/ask-experian/is-shopping-on-social-media-safe/

www.facebook.com/help/1086141928978559

www.facebook.com/help/2374002556073992/?helpref=hc_fnav