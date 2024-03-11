62.7 F
Clarksville Police Department Warns Against Scams: Protect Yourself from Fraudulent Schemes

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has taken several reports of Fraud/False Pretenses or “Scams” over the last several months.

Facebook Marketplace and other social media platforms can be useful tools for buying, selling, or trading items; however, they have also been used to scam individuals out of money and goods.  

CPD recommends that the consumer take precautionary measures to verify the information is valid before sending money.  

We have received reports of citizens sending anywhere from $35.00 to purchase a game, $1850 for a dog, and $2400 to $3100 to a person or business that listed a house for rent.  Take precautions to protect yourself and your family. 

The attached links can provide information that may be useful and help someone avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

www.experian.com/blogs/ask-experian/is-shopping-on-social-media-safe/

www.facebook.com/help/1086141928978559

www.facebook.com/help/2374002556073992/?helpref=hc_fnav

