Leaping Leprechauns, 5 Places that Really Know How to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Written by Christie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – Named for the patron saint of Ireland, Saint Patrick’s Day is a big production in a country that never needs much of a reason to celebrate.

On March 17th, over 44 towns across America celebrate the Irish tradition with parades, festivals, and, of course, green beer. Interestingly enough, until 1995, pubs in Ireland were closed for the big day due to rowdy and often illegal behavior. The tide turned when the Irish government realized they were losing tourism dollars by not letting travelers visit and participate in events there.

Meanwhile, in 1565, in St. Augustine, Florida, Spanish Celts held their first celebration, and in 1601, led by Padre Thomas Hassett, hosted the first St. Patrick’s Day parade in the world. As more Irish immigrants made it to American shores, Irish Aid societies, bagpipe, and drum regiments formed, and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations sprung everywhere. Two areas, Savannah, Georgia, and Suffolk County, Massachusetts (its seat is Boston), even declare it a national holiday.

If you are of Irish descent, enjoy Celtic traditions, or just love an excuse to get your green on, here are five places that you might want to put on your calendar to visit in March:

Boston, Massachusetts

An unofficial holiday, March 17th here, is also simultaneously celebrated with Emancipation Day when the British ended their occupation of the city. The parade here is known as the Southie Parade, and it starts in the South Boston area of the city.

The celebration also holds an annual 5k road race, features music and Guinness at the abundant Irish pubs, and promotes its 3-mile Irish Heritage Trail, featuring 20 landmarks in the city that mark the contributions of Irish immigrants, including John F. Kennedy.

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago was the first city to “green” itself when, in 1962, the city’s plumber union came up with the idea to discharge environmentally friendly dye into its river for a month. The tradition continued. The city hosts three parades, a downtown option, as well as Northwest and Southside events.

After the downtown procession, Shamrock’n the Block begins a 6-hour-long block party. Irish pubs will be hopping, and there’s always a chance to enter the 2-mile run/walk called the Shamrock Shuffle.



Chicago has a few unique festivities as well, including the Wearing of the Green Dance and classes at the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance. And if movies are more your thing, you can catch a flick at the Chicago Irish Film Festival.

New York City, New York

Midtown Manhattan hosts a parade for over 700+ revelers on or near March 17th. Irish whiskey tastings, Irish cuisine, and green beer during pub crawls are the norm in this city. Visit St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the largest Neo-Gothic church in America, or the Tenement Museum in the Lower East Side to learn about Irish American culture and history.

Don’t miss “40 Shades of Green “ at the New York Irish Center for six hours of performances dedicated to the Irish holiday. Lastly, make it a point to look up after dusk to see the green lighting of the Empire State Building.

Savannah, Georgia

Beginning with the greening of its many fountains and continuing with a Celtic mass honoring Irish descendants, the city also celebrates with a full military honors procession for soldiers of Irish and non-Irish descent and culminates in a parade on St Patrick’s Day. Savannah has been celebrating on March 17th since 1824. Attendance here rivals that of New York in size and scope.

St. Augustine, Florida

Hosting the Celtic Music & Heritage Festival close to March 17th, this Florida city, known as the oldest Celtic city in the US, features a weekend full of international and U.S. Celtic music, foods, crafts, Irish whiskey tasting, Highland Games, and a parade.