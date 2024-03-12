75 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Men's Golf in 14th Place at Grand Canyon University Invitational
Sports

APSU Men’s Golf in 14th Place at Grand Canyon University Invitational

News Staff
By News Staff
Seth Smith holes first collegiate ace, leads Ausitn Peay State University Men's Golf on first day at GCU Invitational. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
Seth Smith holes first collegiate ace, leads Ausitn Peay State University Men's Golf on first day at GCU Invitational. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's GolfPhoenix, AZ – Highlighted by an ace from freshman Seth Smith on the par-3 13th hole in the opening round, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is in 14th place with a score of ten-over 578 after 36 holes at the Grand Canyon University Invitational, Tuesday, at the GCU Golf Course.

Austin Peay State University opened the tournament with a four-over 284 in the first round before posting a six-over 290 in the second round at the par-71, 7,124-yard track. The Governors are three shots behind 13th-place Northern Colorado and are four shots back of 12th-place Omaha. The APSU Govs also hold a one-stroke lead over St. Thomas and are 11 strokes in front of Navy.

Smith used his first collegiate hole-in-one and a trio of birdies to shoot a three-under 68 in the first round. In the second round, Smith carded a one-over 72 and finished the day tied for 20th with a score of two-under 140.

Reece Britt and Jakob Falk Schollert both shot two-over 73s in the first round before carding one-over 72s in the second round. Britt and Falk Schollert are tied for 51st place with scores of 145 after 36 holes.

Daniel Love also posted a pair of counting scores for the Governors, firing three-over 74s in the first and second rounds. Love is tied for 85th with a two-round score of 148.

Finally, Morgan Robinson shot a four-over 75 in the opening round and a five-over 76 in the second round to finish the day tied for 85th with a score of 151.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Navy, Northern Colorado, and St. Thomas for the final round of the GCU Invitational, which begins with a 9:45am (CT) shotgun start on Wednesday. GolfGenius will have live scoring and updates for the event.

For news and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis grabs 6-1 win over Cumberland
Next article
NASA’s Juno Mission Discovery: Europa Generates 1,000 Tons of Oxygen Daily, Unveiling Mysteries of the Icy Moon
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online