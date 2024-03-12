APSU Softball plays Ohio State at home, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will close out its 13-game homestand by hosting Big 10 Conference member Ohio State on Wednesday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field in its final tune-up prior to opening Atlantic Sun Conference play this weekend. The game begins at 5:00pm.

The Governors (14-9) come into today’s matchup winners of its last six contests, including going 5-0 this past weekend at the Cathi Maynard Invitational.

The Buckeyes (11-6) come into today’s game having spent this last weekend in Knoxville, Tennessee, playing in the Tennessee Invitational, and are playing at Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee, this afternoon.

Offensively, the Govs have four players hitting over .300 prior to today’s action, led by Kylie Campbell’s .444 batting average, which includes three doubles, three triples and a home run.

She is followed by Brie Howard (.412, 4 HR, 20 RBI), Gabi Apiag (.358, 4 2B, 8 RBI) and Macee Roberts (.319, 1 HR, 14 RBI).

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel, tops the APSU Govs pitching staff, currently posting an 8-5 record, with a 2.49 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 59 innings of work this season.

Samantha Miener (3-3) leads the team in appearances (18) and working 51 innings so far this spring, with 23 strikeouts.

Also picking up wins this season for Austin Peay State University is Ashley Martin (2-1, 2.76 ERA, 24 K’s) and Payton Harris (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 K).

For the Buckeyes, they are led at the plate by Tegan Cortelletti’s .432 batting average, which includes three doubles and a triple, followed by three other players that are also hitting over .300 this spring for OSU.

In the circle, Allison Smith (6-4, 1.77 ERA,46 K’s) has been the workhorse for the Buckeyes, while Emily Ruck (3-1, 3.34 ERA, 25 K’s) is the only other Buckeye pitcher to have multiple wins this season.

Between the Lines

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Governors and Buckeyes.

Ohio State is the second program from a Power 5 Conference to play at Cathi Maynard Park this season (Kansas/Big 12 Conference on February 29th).

Today’s matchup marks the fifth time a Power 5 team has played the Governors in Clarksville (Tennessee (2002, 2005), Kentucky (2011), Kansas (2024), Ohio State (2024)).

Austin Peay State University is 2-7 all-time versus teams from the Big 10 Conference, with wins versus Rutgers and Michigan State.

The Governors enter the matchup versus the Buckeyes, having won its last six games.

The Austin Peay State University softball team opens Atlantic Sun Conference play this weekend, as they travel to Jacksonville, Florida, to face North Florida for a three-game ASUN Series.