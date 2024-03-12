58.2 F
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis grabs 6-1 win over Cumberland

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Close Nonconference Play with Commanding Win Against Cumberland. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team earned a 6-1 victory against Cumberland in its nonconference finale Tuesday at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors (5-4) swept doubles behind a pair of commanding victories from the No. 1 and No. 2 positions and a tiebreaker victory from the No. 3 court. 

Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub (No. 1) and Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton (No. 2) both earned 6-3 wins from the top two courts, while Bodi van Galen and Javier Tortajada won 6-1 in the tiebreaker to conclude doubles play.

Minami, Schaub, and Arnet all cruised to straight-set wins in singles, while Becchis (4-6, 6-3, 6-2) and Becchis (2-6, 6-4, 7-5) both came back after dropping their first sets to earn victories.

With nonconference now behind it, Austin Peay State University hits the road for back-to-back games to begin its second Atlantic Sun Conference campaign, beginning with a March 15th match against Eastern Kentucky and followed by a March 17th contest against Queens.

Results vs. Cumberland

Doubles

  1. Sota Minami / Aeneas Schaub def. Vitor Ferreira / Julian Parada, 6-3
  2. Giovanni Becchis / Tom Bolton def. German Suarez / Daniel Johannes Wessels, 6-3
  3. Bodi van Galen / Javier Tortajada def. Adrijan Hrzic / Dan Slapnik Trost, 7-6 (6-1

Singles 

  1. Sota Minami def. Vitor Ferreira, 6-1, 6-4
  2. Giovanni Becchis def. Adrijan Hrzic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
  3. Aeneas Schaub def. Julian Parada, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7)
  4. Tom Bolton def. Paul Daniel Meyer, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5
  5. Elisey Kalashnikov def. Javier Tortaja 6-3, 6-1
  6. Glen Arnet def. German Suarez, 6-0, 6-1
