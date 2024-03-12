Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis grabs 6-1 win over Cumberland

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team earned a 6-1 victory against Cumberland in its nonconference finale Tuesday at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors (5-4) swept doubles behind a pair of commanding victories from the No. 1 and No. 2 positions and a tiebreaker victory from the No. 3 court.

Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub (No. 1) and Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton (No. 2) both earned 6-3 wins from the top two courts, while Bodi van Galen and Javier Tortajada won 6-1 in the tiebreaker to conclude doubles play.

Minami, Schaub, and Arnet all cruised to straight-set wins in singles, while Becchis (4-6, 6-3, 6-2) and Becchis (2-6, 6-4, 7-5) both came back after dropping their first sets to earn victories.

With nonconference now behind it, Austin Peay State University hits the road for back-to-back games to begin its second Atlantic Sun Conference campaign, beginning with a March 15th match against Eastern Kentucky and followed by a March 17th contest against Queens.

Results vs. Cumberland

Doubles

Singles