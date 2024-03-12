Clarksville continues to have the Second Most Expensive Gas Prices in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Tennessee gas prices are continuing to trend higher and moved six cents more expensive, on average, over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.07, which is 22 cents more expensive than one month ago but eight cents less than one year ago.

“Tennessee drivers saw pump prices jump higher mid-week last week to $3.09, before trending slightly lower over the weekend to $3.07,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“Strong gasoline demand and the yearly switch from winter blend to summer blend gasoline is helping contribute to a rise in pump prices – which is what we typically expect to see this time of year. Even with our weekly jump at the pump, Tennessee now has the 6th least expensive state gas price average in the country,” Cooper stated.

Quick Facts

37% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.83 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.35 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 6th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Pump prices have maintained a steady march higher, rising four cents since last week to $3.39. More expensive oil is a likely culprit, as crude accounts for nearly 60% of pump prices. The cost for a barrel of oil is edging closer to $80.00, about $10.00 more per barrel than a few months ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand jumped from 8.47 to 9.01 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks tightened by 4.5 million bbl to 239.7 million bbl. Growing gas demand, amid tighter supply, has pushed pump prices higher.

Today’s national average of $3.39 is 21 cents more than a month ago but eight cents less than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 98 cents to settle at $79.13. Oil prices rose last week amid increased market optimism after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted that interest rates are still expected to be cut later this year.

Moreover, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks increased by 1.3 million bbl to 448.5 million bbl last week. Earlier last week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, extended their agreement to reduce production by 2.2 million barrels per day into the second quarter of 2024.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Johnson City ($3.15), Clarksville ($3.12), Nashville ($3.11)

Least expensive metro markets – Morristown ($2.92), Chattanooga ($3.00), Knoxville ($3.04)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.074 $3.081 $3.010 $2.856 $3.159 Chattanooga $3.006 $3.035 $2.961 $2.763 $3.196 Knoxville $3.043 $3.045 $2.940 $2.838 $3.078 Memphis $3.076 $3.077 $3.040 $2.902 $3.149 Nashville $3.116 $3.129 $3.052 $2.878 $3.242 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

