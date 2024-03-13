APSU Men’s Golf finishes Grand Canyon University Invitational in 12th Place

Phoenix, AZ – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team posted its best round of the Grand Canyon University Invitational on Wednesday, shooting a two-over 286 in the third round to pick up a spot on the leaderboard and finish in 12th place with an aggregate score of 864 at the GCU Golf Course.

With a score of 12-over 864, Austin Peay State University finished six shots behind 11th-place Northern Colorado and 11 shots behind 10th-place Valparaiso. The Governors also finished two strokes ahead of 13th-place Columbia and six strokes in front of 14th-place Omaha.

After carding three birdies and an eagle, Jakob Falk Schollert shot a one-under 70 in the final round and paced the Governors with a three-round score of 215 while finishing tied for 36th. Reece Britt shot an even-par 71 and Seth Smith closed with a five-over 76 as the pair finished tied for 47th with a score of 216.

Daniel Love posted his third-consecutive counting score for the APSU Govs when he fired a one-under 70 to finish the GCU Invitational tied for 56th with a score of 218. Finally, Morgan Robinson posted his first counting score of the event when he shot a four-over 75 in the third round to finish tied for 85th with an aggregate score of 226.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team returns to Missouri State’s Twin Oaks Intercollegiate, March 18th-19th, at Twin Oaks Country Club in Springfield, Missouri.

Follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for news and results.