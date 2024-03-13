75 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State Univeristy's Sydney Hartoin named to ASUN Indoor Track and...
Sports

Austin Peay State Univeristy’s Sydney Hartoin named to ASUN Indoor Track and Field All-Academic Team

News Staff
By News Staff

APSU Women's Track and FieldAtlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athlete Sydney Hartoin was named to the Atlantic Sun Conference Indoor Track and Field All-Academic Team, the league announced Tuesday. 

Hartoin, a junior sprinter from Troy, Illinois, is a nursing major who earned a 4.00 grade-point average at Austin Peay State University. 

Hartoin ran on the 4x400M relay team at the 2024 PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational and helped the APSU Govs post a 17th-place finish with a time of 4:09.54. She then posted times of 1:01.72 and 1:01.56 in the 400M at the Samford Bulldog Invitational. Finally, Hartoin helped the Governors place seventh in the distance medley relay at the ASUN Indoor Track and Field Championship with a time of 12:49.04.

Hartoin is the second Gov to be named an ASUN Indoor Track and Field All-Academic Team selection, joining Karlijn Schouten, who was named to the 2022-23 team. 

Austin Peay State University kicks off its outdoor track and field season at Murray State’s Margaret Simmons Invitational, March 22nd-23rd, at Marshall Gage Track in Murray, Kentucky.

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University track and field team on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous article
Unveiling the Legacy: Exploring Clarksville Female Academy’s 19th-Century Influence
Next article
Renzo Gracie Visits Clarksville
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online