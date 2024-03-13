Austin Peay State University Baseball succumbs to late Western Kentucky rally, 12-9

Clarksville, TN – Starting pitcher Lyle Miller-Green and center fielder John Bay hit home runs, helping the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team erase an early deficit.

However, the Govs could not fend off a late Western Kentucky rally and fell 12-9 in nonconference action Tuesday night on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (11-5) used a five-run fifth inning to finally erase Western Kentucky’s leads of 5-1 after the second inning and 7-3 after the fourth inning. Miller-Green started the fifth-inning outburst with a run-scoring double.

First baseman Brody Szako followed with a ground out to score a second run. Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar drove in Miller-Green with another single in the inning. Bay then closed the scoring with his two-run home run, giving APSU an 8-7 lead.

The Governors and Hilltoppers traded runs in the seventh inning. Western Kentucky used a balk to score Eli Burwash and tie the game. Austin Peay State University regained the lead after Szako walked to start the inning, and pinch runner Paris Pridgen stole second and third base. Right fielder Nathan Barksdale, getting his first at-bat of the game, beat a throw to first base for an infield single to score Pridgen and give APSU a 9-8 lead.

Western Kentucky (12-6) opened the eighth with back-to-back singles off Austin Peay State University reliever Tyler Hampu (1-2), forcing a visit to the mound. After the visit, Ethan Lizama hit a three-run home run to give WKU a 12-8 lead. Joey Baran would add an insurance run with his single later in the inning.

Austin Peay State University could not solve the Western Kentucky bullpen in the game’s later stages. The APSU Govs would get a one-out walk in the eighth, but couldn’t advance the runner. WKU closer Mason Burns notched his third save by retiring the Govs in order in the ninth.

Miller-Green went 3-for-5 at the plate with a double and a third-inning two-run home run. Left fielder Clayton Gray went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Bay went 1-for-5 with two RBI.

Miller-Green started the day on the mound and went four innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks. Hampu took the loss in relief, allowing three runs on three hits and recording two outs.



LIzama led WKU with his 5-for-6, three RBI effort, including a pair of doubles and a home run. First baseman Blake Caville hit a second-inning grand slam and was 3-for-5 with four RBI.



Elliott Rossell (1-0), the sixth of eight WKU pitchers, earned the win with an inning of scoreless relief.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team now focuses on its Atlantic Sun Conference opening weekend. The APSU Govs travel to Nashville for a three-game series against ASUN preseason favorite Lipscomb. The Governors and Bisons open that series with a Friday game at Ken Dugan Field. The first pitch is at 3:00pm.