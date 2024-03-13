Spring Call: Donate Blood, and Save Lives with American Red Cross

Nashville, TN – As spring approaches, the American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets now to strengthen the national blood supply. People of all blood types—especially those with type O blood—are critical to ensuring hospitals can meet the daily demand for lifesaving transfusions.

During Red Cross Month in March, the Red Cross celebrates the volunteers and blood and platelet donors who are critical to ensuring those in need receive relief and care. Help can’t wait – to book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1.800.RED.CROSS.

As a thank-you, all who come to give by March 24th, 2024, will get a $10.00 e-gift card to a pet supply merchant of choice, plus a chance to win one of five $3,000 gift cards. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Pets for details.

Additionally, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Brother Pictures and Legendary Pictures to celebrate the epic new film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and to invite donors to rise together and give blood. When donors share their strength by giving March 25-April 7, they’ll get an exclusive Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. © 2024 Legendary and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved GODZILLA TM & © TOHO CO., Ltd.

Upcoming Blood Donation Opportunities March 13th-31st

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

3/19/2024: 9:00am – 2:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

3/29/2024: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Fort Campbell Commissary, 2606 Indiana Avenue

Tennessee

Dickson County

Dickson

3/28/2024: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive

Montgomery County

Clarksville

3/13/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/18/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/20/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/21/2024: 9:00am – 2:00pm, APSU FOY, 451 Marion Street

3/25/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/27/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson County

Cross Plains

3/19/2024: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 7109 Hwy 25 E.

Greenbrier

3/13/2024: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Greenbrier First Baptist Church, Hwy 41

Springfield

3/25/2024: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, Springfield Funeral Home, 4005 Memorial Boulevard

Stewart County

Dover

3/14/2024: 12:00pm – 5:00pm, Fort Donelson United Methodist Church, 420 Church Street

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your Impact – Volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.



Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross