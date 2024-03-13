Unveiling the Legacy: Exploring Clarksville Female Academy’s 19th-Century Influence

Clarksville, TN – Did you know that Clarksville had a grand female academy that opened its doors before the Civil War?

Join us on March 16th, 2024 from 1:00pm-2:30pm at L&N Train Station (189 South Tenth Street) as historical interpreter Roxanne Jenkins and County Historian Carolyn Ferrell take you on a fascinating journey into the past to explore the Clarksville Female Academy and its impact on 19th-century women’s education.

Ladies from all over Tennessee and surrounding states flocked to the Clarksville Female Academy to receive instruction from its dedicated and talented teachers. But what subjects were taught, and what did the academy look like during its heyday? These questions and more will be answered during this enlightening event.

The free and open-to-the-public presentation will delve into the academy’s history during the Civil War and shed light on its significance in shaping women’s education in the 19th century.

As March marks Women’s History Month, this event provides an excellent opportunity to reflect on the Clarksville Female Academy’s crucial role in advancing women’s education.

The Clarksville Female Academy is such an interesting and important topic for a variety of reasons,” said Roxanne Jenkins, Associate Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance.

“Carolyn and I wanted to discuss not only the history of the building during the Civil War but also focus on its status for women’s education in the 19th century. With March being Women’s History Month, it is a great time to focus on the significance of the Female Academy for Clarksville.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to uncover the untold stories of the Clarksville Female Academy and gain insights into the evolution of women’s education in the 19th century.

For information, visit ClarksvilleParkRec.com or call 931.645.7476.

About L&N Train Station

The historic L&N train Station is located at 189 South Tenth Street and is operated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department. Architect C.G. Rosenplanter designed it, and construction of the station began in September of 1881. The station officially closed to passengers in 1968. Several renovations were completed on the station, including extensive ones in 1916 and 1996.

The City of Clarksville purchased the building in 1982 and it was recently the headquarters for the Montgomery County Historical Society. Parks and Recreation currently use the historic train station as a space for events and programming.