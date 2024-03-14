78 F
APSU Men’s Tennis takes to the road to face Eastern Kentucky

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team starts Atlantic Sun Conference play with a Friday 10:00am CT match against Eastern Kentucky at the Greg Adams Tennis Center in Richmond, Kentucky.

Austin Peay (5-4) is coming off of a 6-1 victory against Cumberland Tuesday at the Governor’s Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub won their doubles match on court one, followed by Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton’s victory on court two. The APSU Govs earned five points in singles matches, only dropping the match on court 5. 

This will be the 21st meeting of the Governors and the Colonels, with Eastern Kentucky leading the all-time series, 14-7.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team travels to play Queens in a Sunday 10:00am CT match at Howard Levine Tennis Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

