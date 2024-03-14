APSU Softball falls to Ohio State in extra innings, 7-5

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team took Ohio State into extra innings Wednesday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field but came up just a little bit short, as the Govs dropped a hard-fought 7-5 final.

Austin Peay State University (14-10) had a golden chance to come away with a win in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with one out, but couldn’t come up with a final key hit to drive in the winning run.

Ohio State (13-6) would take advantage of their second chance in the top of the eight, also loading the bases with one out, but came up with a two-out two-run single which proved to be the game winner in the 7-5 final.

Austin Peay State University would break on top of the Buckeyes, 2-0, in the bottom of the first, with Kylie Campbell and Brie Howard reaching on back-to-back singles and score on Kendyl Weinzapfel’s triple to center field.

Ohio State would take their first lead of the game, 3-2, in the top of the fourth, on a three-run homer over the center field wall, but the APSU Govs responded with a three-run homer of their own, in the bottom of the fifth, with Howard hammering a ball over the left field fence to drive in Morgan Zuege and Campbell ahead of her to give the APSU Govs a 5-3 lead.

Ohio State would tie the game for the final time in top of the sixth scoring twice, and knotting the score, 5-5.

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University finished homestand 9-4.

The extra-inning game was the first of the year for the Govs and the first since Austin Peay State University defeated Stetson, 2-1, in eight innings on May 9th, 2023.

Brie Howard reached four on all four plate appearances (two singles, home run, intentional walk).

After only hitting three home runs over their first 14 games this season, the APSU Govs have hit eight round-trippers in their last 10 games.

APSU Govs turned the game’s only double play, that coming in the top of the first inning.

Kylie Campbell has reached base in 11 straight games, the best by a Governors player this season.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team opens Atlantic Sun Conference play this weekend as they travel to Jacksonville, Florida, to play North Florida in a three-game conference series.