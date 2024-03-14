Austin Peay State University announces alumni Jordan Harmon as APSU Athletics’ Chief Revenue Officer

Clarksville, TN – Jordan Harmon, an Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumnus, will return as the athletics department’s first Chief Revenue Officer, Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announced Tuesday.

Harmon, a St. Louis native, returns to the athletics department after a year at Bishop Verot Catholic High School where he was the Director of Development.

Upon returning to his alma mater, Harmon will oversee all major athletics gifts and capital facility projects. He will also lead the growth and expansion of Austin Peay State University’s NIL and collective efforts to benefit Governors’ student-athletes. Harmon will be the department’s liaison with Sabertooth Sports and Entertainment – the department’s one-of-a-kind partnership for ticketing and sponsorships.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Jordan back to Stacheville,” said Harrison. “He is a proven, experienced fundraiser, strategic thinker, and passionate about his alma mater. As we continue toward our goal of being the premier mid-major athletics department, creating innovative and strategic revenue opportunities will be paramount. I do not doubt that Jordan is the right person to lead this effort at the time. Combined with our very talented administration, staff, coaches, and student-athletes, Governors Athletics is prepared for the next step on this journey.”

“Reagan and I are more than excited to be back home to Austin Peay State University,” said Harmon. “Returning to our alma mater is not just a career move; it is a heartfelt homecoming, where I am excited to help make a difference in the lives of our student-athletes as so many have done for me. With incredible student-athletes, a supportive community, and the best leadership in place, I cannot wait to be a part of the continuously growing success of our Hometown Team!”

A 2017 Austin Peay State University graduate, Harmon was a member of APSU’s athletics department for three years, becoming Deputy Director of Athletics for Competitive Excellence and Championship Resources just before his departure. He originally joined the department in January 2020 as Assistant Director of Athletics for Development. However, before joining the department formally, he served as Director of Development for Athletics Fundraising within the University Advancement office in November 2017.

During his first tenure in the athletics department, Harmon assisted the athletics department in setting fundraising records. In July 2020, the athletics department announced that $2.74 million was raised for Austin Peay State University Athletics – the second most in department history. Following a record $3.6 million raised in 2018-19, more than $6.35 million has been raised to support APSU’s athletics mission – the best two-year fundraising period in athletics department history.

Harmon graduated from Austin Peay State University with a bachelor’s degree in finance and was a four-year member of the APSU baseball team. He also earned a master’s degree in management from Austin Peay State University in 2020.