Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for March 14th – 18th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Prepare for a week of changing weather in Clarksville-Montgomery County as we transition from showers and thunderstorms to sunny skies and frosty nights.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are likely, and some storms could bring heavy rainfall. The low temperature will be around 61°F. There will be a south-southwest wind at around 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph. The precipitation chance is 80%, with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Showers and a possible thunderstorm are likely on Friday before 11:00am. Later in the day, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11:00am. and 5:00pm. It will be cloudy with a high near 67°F. There will be a southwest wind transitioning to north northwest in the afternoon. The precipitation Chance is 60%, with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch (higher amounts possible during thunderstorms).

It will gradually clear Friday night, with a slight 10% chance of showers before 7:00pm. Cloudy skies will gradually give way to partly cloudy conditions. Expect a low of around 43°F with a north wind of 5 to 10 mph.

Expect bright and sunny skies on Saturday with a high near 66°F. The wind will be out of the north, shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Saturday night will have a few clouds, but overall, it will be pleasant. The low temperature will be around 46°F, with a west-southwest wind.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, with a high near 58°F. The wind will be out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Partly cloudy conditions continue Sunday night, with a low of around 33°F and a north-northwest wind at around 10 mph.

On Monday, we will see bright and sunny skies with a high temperature near 46°F. The wind will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

Expect widespread frost on Monday night after 4:00am. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear, with a low of around 28°F and a northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Remember to stay weather-aware and enjoy the changing conditions.