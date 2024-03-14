Marsha Blackburn, Katie Britt, Ted Budd Introduce Laken Riley Act in Senate, Call for Immediate Consideration

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and colleagues in introducing the Laken Riley Act which would require U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest illegal aliens who commit theft, burglary, larceny, or shoplifting offenses.

The bill would also mandate that these aliens are detained until they are removed from the United States so they cannot reoffend and commit further crimes.

Additionally, this legislation would ensure that states have standing to bring civil actions against federal officials who refuse to enforce immigration law or who violate the law.

“Laken Riley should still be alive today, and we must act to prevent tragedies like this from continuing to occur in our country. The Laken Riley Act will combat Biden’s reckless border policies by directing ICE to remove criminal illegal aliens from our country. We must prioritize American lives over illegal aliens,” said Senator Blackburn.

“Make no mistake – Laken Riley’s heartbreaking murder was a direct, preventable consequence of willful open border policies by President Biden and his administration. This commonsense legislation would ensure ICE detains and deports criminal illegal aliens, so more innocent American families do not have to face this kind of unimaginable tragedy. I am grateful for Representative Collins’ strong leadership and for Senator Budd’s partnership in introducing this Senate companion bill. Senator Schumer should bring this bill to the Senate floor immediately,” said Senator Britt.

“States should be able to protect their citizens from the Biden administration’s lawless, open border policies by seeking relief in federal court. That’s why I am joining Senator Britt to introduce the Senate version of the Laken Riley Act. We simply cannot tolerate any more senseless tragedies like this one. What happened to Laken Riley should never happen to any American citizen,” said Senator Budd.

“The Laken Riley Act passed the House of Representatives overwhelmingly and on a bipartisan basis. I am grateful to Senator Britt for taking the lead on getting this vital legislation through the Senate so we can put Laken Riley’s name on Joe Biden’s desk and take a step toward preventing this from happening to another American,” said Representative Collins.

Representative Mike Collins (R-Ga.) originally introduced H.R. 7511 the Laken Riley Act which passed the House last week in a bipartisan vote of 251-170. The Senate cosponsors are urging Senator Schumer to immediately bring the Laken Riley Act to the floor for a vote.

Co Sponsors

The legislation is co-sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senators John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), John Kennedy (R-La.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

The full text of the bill is here.