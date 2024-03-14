Visit Clarksville names Ginger Young to Board of Directors

Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville announces that Ginger Young, director of sales for Oliver Hospitality/DoubleTree by Hilton, has been appointed to its board of directors. Young fulfills a term vacated by Maria Jimenez, who resigned for personal reasons. Board members are appointed jointly by the Clarksville and Montgomery County mayors.

Young, who is from Branson, MO, began working in the tourism industry in college and has experience with ASM Global and JQH Hotels, now Atrium Hospitality. She joined Oliver Hospitality/DoubleTree by Hilton Clarksville in January 2023.

“I love the heart of the hospitality industry, which is rooted in service to others,” Young said. “Whether it’s being a part of pivotal life moments like weddings or graduation celebrations, or simply ensuring a businessperson has a pleasant interaction with our team and city, the hospitality industry is focused on outward service.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Ginger to the Board,” said Chairman Jerry Allbert. “She not only brings valuable hospitality experience but is enthusiastic about Clarksville and serving our community and visitors through the new DoubleTree property.”

During 2022-23, Visit Clarksville recruited or hosted 66 events, including group tour buses, military reunions, and sports events. These events brought more than 46,000 visitors, generating more than $22 million in spending on lodging, food, transportation and shopping.

The 2022 Economic Impact Report of Travel on Tennessee shows that tourism in Montgomery County accounted for $371 million in visitor spending, ranking ninth of the state’s 95 counties. Local and state sales tax generated from the year’s visitor spending totaled $37.6 million. The 2023 spending data will be released at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism in September.

About Visit Clarksville

Visit Clarksville is the destination marketing organization for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Its mission is to positively influence tourism in the area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. In 2015, the tourism organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. They are funded by a portion of the county’s lodging tax.