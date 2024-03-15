APSU Softball takes trip to Jacksonville to take on North Florida

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will face North Florida in a three-game series this weekend as the Governors travel to Jacksonville, Florida, for their first weekend of Atlantic Sun Conference play in 2024.

The Governors and Ospreys will open the three-game set with a doubleheader at the UNF Softball Complex on Saturday at 1:00pm CT, followed by a single game on Sunday at 11:00am CT to complete the series.

Austin Peay State University (14-10, 0-0 ASUN) enters the weekend having completed a 13-game homestand were they posted a 9-4 record, while North Florida (16-8; 0-0 ASUN) coming into the matchup riding a six-game win streak, including a pair of wins versus Bucknell on Wednesday.

APSU is led offensively by the one-two punch of Kylie Campbell and Brie Howard, with Campbell batting .447 over the Govs first 24 games, including three doubles, three triples and a home run, while scoring a team-high 21 runs and driving in 15.

Howard comes into the weekend, batting .444, with two doubles, a triple and a team-high five home runs, along with 16 runs scored and a team-leading 23 RBI.

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (8-6, 2.64 ERA, 78 K’s) leads the APSU Govs pitching staff, while Samantha Miener (3-3, 3.63 ERA, 23 K’s), Ashley Martin (2-1, 3.04 ERA, 25 K’s) and Payton Harris (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 K) have also picked up wins this season for Austin Peay.

Offensively, North Florida has five starters batting over .300 this season, led by Hadlee Reichert’s .379 batting average, with five doubles and 14 runs scored, while in the circle, Allison Benning has been the workhorse for the Ospreys, with a 10-4 record, a 1.81 ERA and 86 K’s in 77.1 innings of work.

Between the Lines

This weekend’s opening game marks the fourth time in APSU’s 39-year history where a first meeting with an opponent will also be a conference game. (Eastern Illinois, 1997; Murray State, 2010; Queens, 2023).

The first game of this series will be APSU head coach Kassie Stanfill‘s 250th leading the program.

Jordan Benefiel’s first appearance in the circle this weekend will be the 100th of her career, becoming the sixth pitcher in program history to reach at least 100 career appearances and the first since Morgan Brewer (2010-13).

Austin Peay State University’s Jordan Benefiel needs two wins to become just the third pitcher in program history to reach 50 career wins.

Kyle Campbell has reached base in a team-best season 11 straight games.

