Austin Peay State University Baseball falls at Lipscomb, 5-3

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team did not lack for scoring opportunities but could not produce a key hit and dropped its Atlantic Sun Conference opener to Lipscomb 5-3 Friday afternoon at Ken Dugan Field.

Austin Peay (11-6) loaded the bases in the first, third, sixth, and ninth innings. However, the Governors produced only one run in those opportunities, and that was on center fielder John Bay’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, which set the final score.

Austin Peay State University finished the game 1-for-17 at the plate with runners on base and 0-for-9 for runners in scoring position.

Lipscomb (4-13) didn’t have much better luck but did string together three of its seven hits in what proved a decisive third inning. With two out, the Bisons’ center fielder Alex Vergara doubled, first baseman Mason Lundgren walked, and third baseman Trace Willhoite provided the game’s first run on a single.

Austin Peay State University starter Jacob Weaver nearly escaped the inning without further damage, but designated hitter Austin Kelly hit a 2-2 pitch for a three-run home run to give Lipscomb a 4-0 lead.

Austin Peay State University cut the lead in half in the sixth inning with first baseman Harrison Brown and Bay hitting back-to-back home runs to start the inning. It was Harrison Brown’s first home run and Bay’s eighth homer of the season. The Govs would go on to load the bases later in the inning but could not cut into the lead further.

Govs designated hitter Jaden Brown went 3-for-5 to lead the APSU Govs’ seven-hit outing. Right fielder Lyle Miller-Green reached base four times, twice being hit by pitch and walked twice. Third baseman Brody Szako also walked three times.

Weaver (1-1) took the loss after allowing five runs over 6.1 innings but again limited the Austin Peay State University bullpen’s exposure by reaching the seventh inning. Reliever DJ Merriweather went the final 1.2 innings.

Left fielder Jacob Tobias’ 2-for-3 outing was Lipscomb’s lone multi-hit outing on a seven-hit day. Kelly went 1-for-3 with four RBI, adding a seventh-inning sacrifice fly to his early home run.

Lipscomb starter Alex Brewer (1-2) picked up the win after going 5.2 innings and allowing two runs while working around six hits, five walks, and four hit batsmen. Ben Wilson notched his first save with two strikeouts against the four batters he faced.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team and Lipscomb continue their three-game ASUN series with a Saturday 2:00pm game at Dugan Field in Nashville.