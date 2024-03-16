65.6 F
APSU Women’s Tennis is on the road Sunday to play Queens

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Heads to Charlotte for Sunday Matchup Against Queens. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team continues Atlantic Sun Conference play with a Sunday 1:00pm match against Queens at the Howard Levine Tennis Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Austin Peay (5-5, 1-0 ASUN) enters Sunday’s matchup after a 6-1 win over Eastern Kentucky to open conference play. Denise Torrealba and and Sophia Baranov’s victory over Marilou Cote and Emmeline Polevoi with Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen’s victory over Zhansaya Bakytzhan and Masha Fedenko earning the Govs the doubles point. 

The Governors earned five singles victories, as Marilou Cote defeated Sophia Baranov, 6-3, 6-4. 

This will be the third meeting of the Governors and the Royals, with the APSU leading the all-time series, 2-0.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will host Stetson for a match on March 22nd at 10:00am at the Governor Tennis Courts. 

