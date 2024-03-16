65.6 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis has road match against Queens, Sunday

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis continues ASUN Action Against Royals. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team takes on Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Queens for a Saturday 9:00pm CT match at the Howard Levine Tennis Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Austin Peay (5-5, 0-1) enters Sunday’s match after a 5-2 loss at Eastern Kentucky on Friday. The APSU Govs did not earn the doubles points with losses on the second court by Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton and on the third court by Bodi van Galen and Javier Tortajada

The Governors earned two singles points with Becchis’s victory against the Colonels’ Fernando Bulnes in the No. 2 position and Aeneas Schuab’s victory over Mario Monclus Martin in the No. 3 position. 

This is the second meeting of the Governors and the Royals, and the Royals won 6-1 on March 17th in Charlotte. 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

ASUN play continues as the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hosts Stetson on March 22nd at the Governor Tennis Courts.

