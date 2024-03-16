Treva Gordon’s L.O.S.S.

Clarksville, TN – After the loss of her husband, Treva Gordon took action, creating L.O.S.S. (Lending Our Shared Stories), a support group that helps local men and women deal with the loss of a loved one.

In December, the group came together at Christ the Healer Church for brunch, and Bishop Calvin Lockett, Montgomery County Trustee Kim Wiggins, Kleeman Community Center Director Herman Brown, and others offered encouraging words.

“L.O.S.S. has been around since 2019,” Gordon said. “The group currently has dozens of members and has touched hundreds of lives over the years. Lending our shared Stories is about grief support. This is our annual widow(er)s breakfast. It’s a free event right here at the holidays to let our members know they are loved and supported. I think this is our 4th annual.”

L.O.S.S. also holds events around Valentine’s Day and throughout the year. The group’s monthly meetings are at the Kleeman Community Center.

“At our meetings, we sit in a circle and share our stories,” Gordon said. “It’s a way to heal and cope. We also have movie nights and other fun activities. We love to help people lift their spirits. We love on them and encourage them to go out and do life, just as their loved one would want.”

L.O.S.S. meetings are held on the fourth Monday of each month at 6:00pm at the Kleeman Community Center.

