APSU Baseball blasts their way to 11-6 win over Lipscomb

Clarksville, TN – Third baseman Brody Szako hit two home runs, and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team hit six home runs to power past Lipscomb 11-6 in Atlantic Sun Conference action Sunday at Ken Dugan Field.

Austin Peay (13-6, 2-1 ASUN) got things started on the game’s second pitch, with left fielder Clayton Gray hitting his fourth home run of the season. The APSU Govs built a 3-0 lead in the second inning when Szako hit his first home run – a two-out solo shot.

Lipscomb (4-15, 1-2 ASUN) rallied to tie the game in its half of the third inning. The Bisons loaded the bases without a base hit and scored twice on a fielder’s choice, which also saw the Governors commit an error. Lipscomb loaded the bases a second time in the inning, scoring the tying run on a wild pitch.

Govs first baseman Harrison Brown broke the tie quickly in the fourth inning, taking a 1-1 pitch for a home run to right field. Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar extended the APSU Govs lead with a run-scoring fifth-inning double before center fielder John Bay pushed the Govs’ lead to 8-3 with a three-run home run to left field.

Austin Peay State University extended its lead further in the sixth inning thanks to back-to-back home runs by right fielder Lyle Miller-Green and Szako to start the inning. The Govs lead expanded to 10-3, beyond the reach of Lipscomb’s offense.

Szako paced the APSU Govs with his two solo home runs, part of a 2-for-3 outing that also saw him walk twice and score three times. Miller-Green went 3-for-5 with a home run and three runs scored. Gazdar followed up his four-hit, eight-RBI outing on Saturday with a 2-for-4 effort that included his RBI double.

Reliever Adam Walker (1-0) earned the win after pitching two scoreless innings and striking out four batters. The Govs Titan Kennedy-Hayes went a season-long 3.2 innings and allowed two runs on four hits but fell an out shy of recording the save. e

Austin Peay State University pitchers held Lipscomb to five hits with no Bisons hitter recording a multi-hit outing. However, Lipscomb hitters earned 11 walks and struck out 11 times. Starting pitcher R. Kutz (0-1) took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits in 3.2 innings.

