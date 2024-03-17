APSU Softball falls Sunday to North Florida, 5-2

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped a 5-2 decision to Atlantic Sun Conference foe North Florida in the weekend finale, Sunday, at the UNF Softball Complex.

After a scoreless first two frames for both sides, North Florida drove in a run on a one-out single, but the APSU Govs’ answered by stranding a pair of Ospreys on second and third to halt the early scoring.

Austin Peay State University was retired in order in the top of the fourth, and UNF extended its lead on a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning.

A loaded-count walk by Mea Clark, followed by a Gabi Apiag and Megan Hodum singles, loaded the bases in the top of the fifth, but the Govs were unable to take advantage of the opportunity, and were still held scoreless entering the bottom-half of the frame.

After another pair of UNF runs in the bottom of the fifth, a Kendyl Weinzapfel RBI double drove in pinch runner Charley Pursley in the top of the sixth for APSU’s first run of the evening.

The APSU Govs held UNF off the board in the bottom of the sixth and opened the final frame with back-to-back walks. Pinch running for Apiag, Herring was brought home by Campbell on a fly out to cut UNF’s advantage to 5-2, but proved to be the game’s final scoring after Howard flew out to deep left-center field for the final out of the game.

Inside the Box Score

APSU is 0-3 all-time against UNF

Kendyl Weinzapfel tallied her eighth multi-hit game of the season with a two-hit performance.

Weinzapfel’s double was her eighth extra-base hit of the season and her first since a two-run triple against Ohio State on March 13th.

Jordan Benefiel led the Governors with four strikeouts in 3.0 innings in the circle.

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on X (formally Twitter) and Instagram (@GovsSB) or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season. For a complete broadcast schedule, visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team will travel to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Wednesday, March 20th, for a midweek game against Middle Tennessee. The first pitch will be thrown at 5:00pm.