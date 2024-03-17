APSU Women’s Tennis defeats Queens, 6-1

Charlotte, NC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team picked up its second Atlantic Sun Conference win of the season with a 6-1 decision against Queens on Sunday at the Howard Levine Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (6-5, 2-0 ASUN) dominated in doubles matches, securing the early point. Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov defeated Andreea Onitoiu and Katsiaryana Tuliakova, 6-2, on court one. On court three, Pauline Bruns and Yu-Hua Cheng defeated Audrey Serb and Grace Tomegah, 6-0. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen’s match was suspended, 5-3.

The Governors were victorious in singles matches on courts 2-6, only dropping Leder and Tuliakova’s match on court one.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will host Stetson for a March 22nd 10:00am match at the Governor Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay vs. Queens Results



Doubles

Singles