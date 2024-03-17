APSU Women’s Tennis defeats Queens, 6-1

Charlotte, NC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team picked up its second Atlantic Sun Conference win of the season with a 6-1 decision against Queens on Sunday at the Howard Levine Tennis Center.
Austin Peay (6-5, 2-0 ASUN) dominated in doubles matches, securing the early point. Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov defeated Andreea Onitoiu and Katsiaryana Tuliakova, 6-2, on court one. On court three, Pauline Bruns and Yu-Hua Cheng defeated Audrey Serb and Grace Tomegah, 6-0. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen’s match was suspended, 5-3.
The Governors were victorious in singles matches on courts 2-6, only dropping Leder and Tuliakova’s match on court one.
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will host Stetson for a March 22nd 10:00am match at the Governor Tennis Courts.
Austin Peay vs. Queens Results
Doubles
- Denise Torrealba / Sophia Baranov def. Andreea Onitoiu / Katsiaryana Tuliakova, 6-2
- Jana Leder / Luca Bohlen vs. Lucy Hogan / Jessica Maras, suspended, 5-3
- Pauline Bruns / Yu-Hua Cheng def. Audrey Serb / Grace Tomegah, 6-0
Singles
- Katsiaryna Tuliakova def. Jana Leder, 7-6, 6-4
- Denise Torrealba def. Jessica Maras, 6-2, 6-0
- Sophia Baranov def. Andreea Onitoiu, 6-1, 2-6, 6-2
- Asia Fontana def. Lucy Hogan, 6-2, 6-0
- Luca Bohlen def.Grace Tomegah, 6-2, 6-0
- Pauline Bruns def. Audrey Serb, 6-2, 6-1