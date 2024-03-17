54.5 F
Clarksville
Sunday, March 17, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Women's Tennis defeats Queens, 6-1
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis defeats Queens, 6-1

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Victorious in Charlotte. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Victorious in Charlotte. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisCharlotte, NC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team picked up its second Atlantic Sun Conference win of the season with a 6-1 decision against Queens on Sunday at the Howard Levine Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (6-5, 2-0 ASUN) dominated in doubles matches, securing the early point. Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov defeated Andreea Onitoiu and Katsiaryana Tuliakova, 6-2, on court one.  On court three, Pauline Bruns and Yu-Hua Cheng defeated Audrey Serb and Grace Tomegah, 6-0. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen’s match was suspended, 5-3.

The Governors were victorious in singles matches on courts 2-6, only dropping Leder and Tuliakova’s match on court one. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will host Stetson for a March 22nd 10:00am match at the Governor Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay vs. Queens Results

Doubles

  1. Denise Torrealba / Sophia Baranov def. Andreea Onitoiu / Katsiaryana Tuliakova, 6-2
  2. Jana Leder / Luca Bohlen vs. Lucy Hogan / Jessica Maras, suspended, 5-3
  3. Pauline Bruns / Yu-Hua Cheng def. Audrey Serb / Grace Tomegah, 6-0

Singles

  1. Katsiaryna Tuliakova def. Jana Leder, 7-6, 6-4
  2. Denise Torrealba def. Jessica Maras, 6-2, 6-0
  3. Sophia Baranov def. Andreea Onitoiu, 6-1, 2-6, 6-2
  4. Asia Fontana def. Lucy Hogan, 6-2, 6-0
  5. Luca Bohlen def.Grace Tomegah, 6-2, 6-0
  6. Pauline Bruns def. Audrey Serb, 6-2, 6-1
Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for March 10th-14th, 2024
Next article
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis gets swept by Queens, 7-0
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

Old Abe’s Brew House Grand Opening

March Fun Facts about St. Patrick’s Day and Easter

Treva Gordon’s L.O.S.S.

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online