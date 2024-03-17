Austin Peay State University finance student Lesly Moreno pursues banking career despite challenges

Clarksville, TN – Lesly Moreno, a finance major at Austin Peay State University (APSU), is chasing her dream of a successful career in banking despite the challenges of being a first-generation college student and recently experiencing the devastating effects of a tornado.

Moreno, who moved to the United States from Guatemala at the age of 5, recently transferred from Mitchell Community College in North Carolina to Austin Peay, where she is now part of the inaugural “Banking on Govs” program.

“I moved here because of my husband [who is in the Army], and I wanted to finish my degree,” Moreno said. “I did research on schools in the area. I was still leaning towards engineering at first, but Austin Peay State University offered more morning classes that fit my schedule since I was taking care of my younger sister then. So I changed my major to finance.”

As a transfer student, Moreno initially focused on balancing her family responsibilities, work and academics, leaving little time for campus involvement. However, after her sister moved back to North Carolina, Moreno seized the opportunity to engage in campus life.

“When I first started at Austin Peay State University, I was focused on other life things, like my sister, working and going to school,” Moreno said. “I wasn’t really involved on campus because I didn’t have the time. But once my sister moved back home, I was able to get more involved. I applied for the banking program and started going to some campus events. My academic advisor has been really helpful in guiding me toward opportunities.”

The “Banking on Govs” program has allowed Moreno to attend the Southeastern School of Banking, learn about the latest banking trends, and network with financial experts. The program opens up internships and career pathway opportunities for students who successfully navigate the program.

As a first-generation student, Moreno has faced unique challenges, including navigating the college application process without parental guidance and paying for college herself. She often faces out-of-state tuition costs, and family responsibilities can make it difficult for her to focus solely on her education.

“When I was applying to colleges in high school, I didn’t have parents to help me navigate the process,” Moreno said. “I had to rely on my teachers. And it’s been hard having to pay for college myself, especially out-of-state tuition. I’ve pretty much had to work throughout college to afford it. My family responsibilities can also make it tough to focus just on school sometimes. But I’m determined to push through and get my degree.”

Recently, Moreno faced another challenge when a tornado struck her North Clarksville neighborhood on December 9th, 2023.

“We have two living rooms, and I was in the back living room,” she said. “I was watching TV, and then I heard the wind. The light started flickering, and I got up, and I thought, ‘This is weird.’ I looked out the back door, and I saw a tornado coming.”

Nobody in Moreno’s family was injured, but her husband helped tend to injured neighbors. Despite the damage to her home and the ongoing stress of dealing with insurance claims, Moreno remains focused on her studies and her participation in the “Banking on Govs” program.

Moreno’s motivation stems from her desire to build a better life for herself and her family, particularly her grandmother in Guatemala. Moreno dreams of one day building her grandmother a better house, a goal that originally inspired her to pursue engineering. Though her path has changed, this aspiration continues to drive her.

What is ‘Banking on Govs’?

Austin Peay State University’s College of Business recently selected two students to participate in the first-ever “Banking on Govs” program, which is in collaboration with F&M Bank and the Tennessee Bankers Association. Piper Conditt will join Moreno in the program’s first year.

Austin Peay State University's College of Business recently selected two students to participate in the first-ever "Banking on Govs" program, which is in collaboration with F&M Bank and the Tennessee Bankers Association. Piper Conditt will join Moreno in the program's first year.